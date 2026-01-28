Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » CAD/ZAR: Rand holds near fresh 45-month high

CAD/ZAR: Rand holds near fresh 45-month high

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated:

The CAD/ZAR currency pair hovered above a 45-month low of 11.6293 on Wednesday, as the Rand continued to draw support from rising Gold prices ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Canada’s and the South African Reserve Bank’s policy meetings.

Gold breached the $5,200 threshold for the first time on Wednesday amid safe-haven rush. South Africa is a major producer and exporter of the yellow metal.

The Bank of Canada is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate intact at 2.25% later today.

The minutes from the BoC’s December meeting showed that policy makers agreed the “current stance is appropriate” and noted it was “difficult to predict the timing or direction of the next rate move.”

The BoC Governing Council said it viewed the current policy rate about right to keep inflation near 2%, while supporting the economy through this period of structural adjustment.

Officials also reaffirmed that they were ready “to respond if the outlook changes materially.”

Meanwhile, the SARB is largely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate without change at 6.75% at its January 29th meeting after a 25 bps cut in November.

The CAD/ZAR currency pair was last up 0.34% on the day to trade at 11.7265.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • WTI crude near three-week high on U.S. dataWTI crude near three-week high on U.S. data Oil prices were slightly lower on Friday, but still remained near a three-week high level, following positive U.S. economic news, published on Friday. Data showed that the worlds biggest economy continues to move forward, supporting future oil […]
  • Cnooc Ltd share price, posts an 11% profit decline in 2013, plans to boost its capital expenditure in 2015Cnooc Ltd share price, posts an 11% profit decline in 2013, plans to boost its capital expenditure in 2015 The largest offshore oil and natural gas exporter in China – Cnooc Ltd made an official statement, revealing a lower 2013 profit, which also missed the estimates of analysts. In addition, the companys earnings were influenced by higher […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CAD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.2658-1.2717. The pair closed at 1.2677, inching up 0.06% on a daily basis. It has been the 41st gain in the past 80 trading days. USD/CAD has depreciated 2.58% so far during the current […]
  • USD/CHF settles below 1-week high, posts weekly lossUSD/CHF settles below 1-week high, posts weekly loss The USD/CHF currency pair settled below recent high of 0.8000, its strongest level since September 26th, after data showed US services sector activity had unexpectedly stalled in September, while Swiss CPI inflation remained […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/CAD daily forecastForex Market: GBP/CAD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/CAD traded within the range of 1.8454-1.8506 and closed at 1.8479.At 7:55 GMT today GBP/CAD was losing 0.11% for the day to trade at 1.8460. The pair touched a daily low at 1.8456 at 6:05 […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.2419-1.2506. The pair closed at 1.2469, gaining 0.15% on a daily basis.At 8:00 GMT today EUR/USD was down 0.10% for the day to trade at 1.2455. The pair touched a daily low at […]