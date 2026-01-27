Silver Rises for Fourth Day as Safe-Haven Demand Grows

Key Moments

Silver (XAG/USD) trades near 112.50 on Tuesday, up 3.80% and marking a fourth straight gain.

Political uncertainty in the United States and renewed trade tensions are pushing markets into a risk-off stance.

Expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts are weighing on the US Dollar and supporting Silver demand.

Risk-Off Mood Lifts Silver Prices

Silver (XAG/USD) trades near 112.50 on Tuesday, gaining 3.80% on the day. The metal extends a four-day rally after recovering earlier losses. At the same time, global markets are shifting toward safe-haven assets as risk appetite fades.

Rising political uncertainty and geopolitical risks are driving this move. In addition, investors are reacting to renewed trade tensions and expectations of looser monetary policy. As a result, Silver is attracting stronger inflows as a perceived store of value.

US Political Stalemate Raises Shutdown Concerns

Concerns over a potential US government shutdown are adding to market unease. Uncertainty increased after Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer opposed a funding package tied to Homeland Security spending. As the shutdown deadline approaches, investors are cutting risk exposure.

Consequently, demand for safe-haven assets is rising. Silver is benefiting directly from this defensive positioning as investors seek protection against political disruption.

Monetary Policy Expectations Support Precious Metals

Monetary policy expectations also favor precious metals. Investors remain cautious ahead of upcoming Federal Reserve decisions. Meanwhile, speculation continues that rate cuts could arrive later this year.

These expectations are pressuring the US Dollar. In turn, this improves the appeal of non-yielding assets such as Silver. Lower real rates further strengthen this dynamic and support prices.

Trade Tensions Reinforce Safe-Haven Demand

Trade risks are adding another layer of support. US President Donald Trump recently warned that tariffs on South Korean imports could rise to 25% from 15%. He also threatened 100% tariffs on Canadian goods if Ottawa advances trade ties with Beijing.

As a result, fears of escalating protectionism are growing. These concerns are helping to sustain demand for safe-haven assets, including Silver.

Rotation Toward Real Assets Boosts Silver

Silver is also benefiting from a broader rotation into real assets. Sovereign bonds and select currencies have pulled back amid heavy fiscal spending and high public debt. This shift is encouraging investors to seek tangible stores of value.

Overall, political risk, monetary uncertainty, and geopolitical tension are keeping the outlook for Silver firmly bullish.

Silver Market Snapshot

Instrument Price level Session move Trend context Silver (XAG/USD) 112.50 (approx.) +3.80% Fourth straight daily gain

Silver FAQs

Why do people invest in Silver?

Silver is a widely traded precious metal. Investors often view it as a store of value and a diversification tool. While less prominent than Gold, Silver can act as a hedge during periods of inflation or market stress.

Investors can buy physical Silver in coins or bars. Alternatively, they can gain exposure through Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that track global prices.

Which factors influence Silver prices?

Several factors affect Silver prices. Geopolitical risk and recession fears often boost demand due to its safe-haven role. In addition, Silver tends to rise when interest rates fall, as it does not offer yield.

The US Dollar also plays a key role because Silver is priced in dollars. A weaker Dollar usually supports prices, while a stronger Dollar can limit gains. Supply trends, recycling rates, and investment demand also matter.

How does industrial demand affect Silver prices?

Silver plays a vital role in industry, especially in electronics and solar energy. It has one of the highest electrical conductivity levels among metals. As a result, rising industrial demand can push prices higher.

Economic trends in the US, China, and India also influence demand. China’s manufacturing sector and India’s jewellery consumption both affect price movements.

How do Silver prices react to Gold’s moves?

Silver often follows Gold’s price trends. When Gold rises, Silver usually gains as well due to their shared safe-haven status. Investors often track the Gold/Silver ratio to assess relative value.

A high ratio may suggest Silver is undervalued. Conversely, a low ratio can indicate Silver is expensive relative to Gold.