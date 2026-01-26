Swiss Franc Surges, USD/CHF Breaks Key Support

Key Moments

USD/CHF moved below 0.7800, signaling notable Swiss Franc strength and unsettling officials in Zurich.

The trade-weighted Swiss Franc is nearing new record highs, intensifying concerns about currency appreciation.

Analysts identify 0.7800/7810 as a key resistance zone for USD/CHF if the latest move persists.

Intensifying Concerns Over Swiss Franc Appreciation

The USD/CHF currency pair has dropped through the 0.7800 level, a move that has heightened anxiety in Zurich as the trade-weighted Swiss Franc edges toward fresh all-time highs. Market observers indicate that the sustained appreciation of the Swiss currency is becoming an increasing source of unease for policymakers.

Analysts state that should this strengthening trend continue, the Swiss National Bank could be forced to revisit the possibility of reintroducing negative interest rates as a policy response. The prospect of such a step reflects the scale of concern about the impact of a persistently strong currency.

Key Technical Levels in Focus

Technical analysis now highlights the 0.7800/7810 zone as an important resistance band for USD/CHF following the break lower. This area is viewed as a key threshold that the pair would need to reclaim to ease immediate downside pressure.

Currency Pair Level / Zone Comment USD/CHF 0.7800 Pair has broken below this level USD/CHF 0.7800/7810 Now viewed as resistance EUR/CHF Near 0.92 Current level contributing to policy concerns

Market Commentary from ING

Chris Turner, ING Bank Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE, underscored the market’s focus on the Swiss Franc’s strength. He remarked:

“The fact that EUR/CHF is offered near 0.92 and that USD/CHF has broken under 0.7800 will be ringing alarm bells in Zurich.”

He further added:

“If this USD/CHF move is to continue, 0.7800/7810 should now prove resistance.”