FTSE 100 Edges Lower as ATG Jumps, Genus Beats Guidance and Pound Holds Firm

Key Moments

FTSE 100 dipped 0.06% by 1256 GMT, while GBP/USD gained 0.2% to just below 1.34 and major European indices traded lower.

Auction Technology Group PLC (LON:ATG) surged over 11% after FitzWalter Capital lifted its possible cash offer to £491 million, valuing shares at 400 pence.

Genus PLC (LON:GNS) expects first-half adjusted profit before tax of about £50 million excluding a milestone payment and now sees full-year 2026 profit moderately above the top end of market forecasts.

Market Overview

British equities remained under pressure in Friday afternoon trading, with the pound holding broadly firm below the $1.34 mark and major European benchmarks also retreating.

As of 1256 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.06%. In currency markets, GBP/USD was up 0.2% against the dollar, trading just under 1.34.

On the continent, Germany’s DAX index slipped 0.4%, while France’s CAC 40 declined 0.7%.

Major FTSE and UK Stock Movers

Auction Technology Group rallies on increased proposal

Auction Technology Group PLC (LON:ATG) shares jumped more than 11% after FitzWalter Capital raised its potential cash bid for the online auction platform to £491 million.

The revised proposal prices ATG at 400 pence per share, equating to a 48% premium to the company’s undisturbed share price of 270 pence on January 2.

FitzWalter Capital has urged ATG shareholders to press the board to enter constructive talks over a possible takeover. Under UK takeover rules, the private investment firm has until February 2 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer or terminate its pursuit.

Company Ticker Key Development Selected Figures Auction Technology Group PLC LON:ATG Increased possible cash offer from FitzWalter Capital £491 million offer; 400 pence per share; 48% premium to 270 pence M J Gleeson Group Ltd LON:GLEG First-half home sales update 848 homes sold vs 801; net reservation rate 0.75 vs 0.55 Character Group LON:CCT Trading update Sales in four months to Christmas 2025 about 11% below 2024 Genus PLC LON:GNS First-half trading update H1 adjusted PBT ~£50m ex-milestone; ~£55.6m including Ninety One PLC LON:N91 AUM update £159.8b AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025 vs £152.1b and £130.2b comparatives

M J Gleeson posts higher unit sales and steady outlook

M J Gleeson Group Ltd (LON:GLEG) reported that it sold 848 homes in the first half of fiscal 2026, a 6% increase from 801 units in the same period a year earlier. The company reaffirmed that full-year results are expected to align with market expectations.

In its Gleeson Homes division, net reservation rates improved to 0.75 per site per week from 0.55 in the first half of 2025. Excluding bulk reservations, the rate was 0.44.

Character Group sees softer first half but stronger second half

Character Group (LON:CCT) issued a trading update ahead of its Annual General Meeting, noting that sales in the four months leading up to Christmas 2025 were approximately 11% lower than in the same period in 2024.

The distributor of toys, games, and giftware expects first-half sales for the period ending February 28, 2026, to be down year-on-year, but anticipates a recovery in the second half.

For the 2026 financial year, Character Group is projecting flat revenue compared with 2025. However, it expects profits before tax and highlighted items to more than double, citing improvements in product mix and portfolio upgrades.

Genus beats internal expectations and lifts profit guidance

Genus PLC (LON:GNS), an animal genetics company, reported stronger-than-expected trading in the first half of fiscal 2026, with results coming in ahead of management expectations.

The company expects to post first-half adjusted profit before tax of approximately £50 million in actual currency, excluding a milestone payment. Including that payment, adjusted profit before tax is expected to be about £55.6 million.

On the back of this performance, Genus now forecasts full-year 2026 adjusted profit before tax to be moderately above the top end of current market expectations, which are in a range of £82.7 million to £85.0 million.

Ninety One grows assets under management

Ninety One PLC (LON:N91), an independent investment manager, reported assets under management of £159.8 billion as of December 31, 2025.

This compares with £152.1 billion as of September 30, 2025, and £130.2 billion on December 31, 2024. The dual-listed firm plans to release its Q4 2026 AUM update on April 16, 2026.

Media and Technology Tie-Up

BBC prepares deeper content partnership with YouTube

In the media sector, the BBC is poised to sign a significant content agreement with Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube, according to the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the talks.

Under the planned deal, the British public broadcaster will begin producing shows for YouTube viewers, with the same content also appearing on the BBC’s own digital platforms.

The agreement could be announced as soon as next week. Up to now, the BBC has mainly used YouTube for trailers and clips to promote its programming in the UK.