Dollar-Franc Tests Key Barrier as Bullish Structure Takes Shape

Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
USD/CHF holds a firm bid and tests resistance near 0.8020 while extending its uptrend from late December.
Strong US PPI and Retail Sales data support expectations for a Federal Reserve pause, boosting the US Dollar.
On the 4-hour chart, USD/CHF trades near 0.8012 within an ascending triangle, with resistance at 0.8020 and support at 0.8000.
USD/CHF Holds Firm as Risk Sentiment Improves
USD/CHF remains supported against a softer Swiss Franc. Meanwhile, improved market sentiment has helped the pair hold recent gains.
The US Dollar continues its recovery from late December lows. However, buyers have not yet secured a clear break above the 0.8020 area.
In the United States, strong November PPI and Retail Sales data point to a rebound in economic activity. As a result, traders increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to pause policy changes, which supports demand for the Dollar.
At the same time, easing geopolitical tensions reduce demand for safe-haven assets. In particular, comments from US President Trump about declining repression in Iran have lowered fears of military escalation.
Technical Picture: Ascending Triangle Caps Upside for Now
On the 4-hour chart, USD/CHF trades near 0.8012. Resistance at 0.8020 continues to limit upside attempts.
However, a series of higher lows is forming an ascending triangle. This pattern often favors buyers if resistance breaks.
Momentum indicators show a modest bullish bias. The RSI (14) stands at 59.6, which is above the neutral level.
Meanwhile, the MACD is flattening near the zero line. This signals a neutral underlying trend rather than strong momentum.
Level / Indicator
Reading / Description
