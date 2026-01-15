Dollar-Franc Tests Key Barrier as Bullish Structure Takes Shape

Key Moments

USD/CHF holds a firm bid and tests resistance near 0.8020 while extending its uptrend from late December.

Strong US PPI and Retail Sales data support expectations for a Federal Reserve pause, boosting the US Dollar.

On the 4-hour chart, USD/CHF trades near 0.8012 within an ascending triangle, with resistance at 0.8020 and support at 0.8000.

USD/CHF Holds Firm as Risk Sentiment Improves

USD/CHF remains supported against a softer Swiss Franc. Meanwhile, improved market sentiment has helped the pair hold recent gains.

The US Dollar continues its recovery from late December lows. However, buyers have not yet secured a clear break above the 0.8020 area.

In the United States, strong November PPI and Retail Sales data point to a rebound in economic activity. As a result, traders increasingly expect the Federal Reserve to pause policy changes, which supports demand for the Dollar.

At the same time, easing geopolitical tensions reduce demand for safe-haven assets. In particular, comments from US President Trump about declining repression in Iran have lowered fears of military escalation.

Technical Picture: Ascending Triangle Caps Upside for Now

On the 4-hour chart, USD/CHF trades near 0.8012. Resistance at 0.8020 continues to limit upside attempts.

However, a series of higher lows is forming an ascending triangle. This pattern often favors buyers if resistance breaks.

Momentum indicators show a modest bullish bias. The RSI (14) stands at 59.6, which is above the neutral level.

Meanwhile, the MACD is flattening near the zero line. This signals a neutral underlying trend rather than strong momentum.