Apple Taps Google’s Gemini to Power Next-Generation Siri

Apple signed a multi-year agreement to use Google’s Gemini models for a redesigned Siri and future Apple Intelligence features.

The deal builds on Google’s role powering Samsung’s “Galaxy AI” and serving as the default search engine on Apple devices.

News of the partnership pushed Alphabet’s market value above $4 trillion on Monday, after a 65% stock gain last year.

Apple and Google Form Strategic AI Alliance

Apple will integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into a revamped version of Siri later this year. The multi-year deal strengthens the companies’ AI partnership and reinforces Alphabet’s position against OpenAI.

Announced Monday, the agreement highlights Google’s AI capabilities. Gemini already powers Samsung’s “Galaxy AI,” and the new pact expands its reach to Apple’s ecosystem of over two billion devices.

“After careful evaluation, Apple determined Google’s AI technology offers the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models,” Google said. The models will also support additional Apple Intelligence features.

Both Alphabet and OpenAI competed for the Apple deal. Financial terms of the Gemini agreement were not disclosed.

Interaction With Existing ChatGPT Integration

In late 2024, Apple added ChatGPT to Siri for more complex queries. At the time, Apple said the integration would not change significantly. OpenAI did not comment when contacted by Reuters.

The Gemini deal is expected to raise questions about OpenAI’s role within Apple’s ecosystem. Following the announcement of Gemini 3, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly declared a “code red” to speed up internal development.

“Apple’s choice to use Google’s Gemini models shifts OpenAI into a supporting role. ChatGPT remains for complex, opt-in queries, rather than as the default intelligence layer,” said Parth Talsania, CEO of Equisights Research.

Market Power and Competitive Dynamics

The expanded collaboration has drawn attention from competitors. “This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given its control over Android and Chrome,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on X.

Musk, founder of AI company xAI, is challenging established AI players by building foundational models and investing in large-scale infrastructure.

Google is countering OpenAI’s early momentum, focusing on frontier AI models and image and video generation. Meanwhile, Apple has faced AI challenges, including delays in Siri upgrades, executive changes, and tepid reception to its generative AI rollout.

Financial and Market Impact

The deal expands on Google’s profitable role as the default search engine on Apple devices. It drives traffic for Google while generating tens of billions in annual revenue for Apple.

Following the Gemini news, Alphabet’s market capitalization surpassed $4 trillion on Monday. The stock had already jumped 65% last year, boosted by confidence in AI initiatives.

Aspect Details AI provider for revamped Siri Google’s Gemini models Deal structure Multi-year, financials undisclosed Apple device base Over two billion active devices Existing AI partner ChatGPT integration for complex Siri queries Alphabet market value reaction Rose above $4 trillion on Monday Alphabet stock performance last year Up 65%

Privacy and Deployment Model

Google said the integration does not alter Apple’s privacy framework. “Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute while maintaining Apple’s industry-leading privacy standards,” the company said, addressing potential user and regulator concerns.