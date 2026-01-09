Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Euro-Dollar Consolidates Near Recent Lows as Bearish Signals Persist

Key Moments

  • EUR/USD is trading around 1.1650 after five consecutive daily declines, remaining under key short- and medium-term EMAs.
  • The 14-day RSI stands at 39, pointing to weakening bullish momentum rather than oversold conditions.
  • A break below 1.1589 could open the way toward 1.1468, while a move above 1.1696 would bring 1.1808 and 1.1918 back into focus.

Technical Overview

EUR/USD is stabilizing near 1.1650 during Asian trading on Friday after posting losses for five straight sessions. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 39, reinforcing a bearish tone and signaling fading momentum instead of an oversold market backdrop.

On the daily chart, the pair is trading below both the nine-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). The 50-day EMA is flattening around 1.1680, while the short-term EMA is turning lower near 1.1696. Although the structure of the moving averages still maintains a positive crossover, the loss of support from these levels leaves the short-term outlook vulnerable.

Key Support Levels

Price action suggests EUR/USD could revisit the vicinity of the six-week low at 1.1589, which was reached on December 1. A daily close below that first layer of support would expose the next downside objective near 1.1468, described as the lowest level since August 2025.

Resistance and Upside Targets

On the topside, initial resistance is clustered around the area where the medium- and short-term EMAs converge, at approximately 1.1680 and 1.1696. A daily close back above these averages would improve the technical tone and could allow EUR/USD to re-approach the three-month high at 1.1808, posted on December 24. A further extension higher would then bring 1.1918 into view, identified as the highest reading since June 2021.

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table summarizes the intraday percentage changes of the Euro against other major currencies. According to this snapshot, the Euro showed its strongest relative performance versus the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.02%0.02%0.22%0.07%0.02%0.12%0.01%
EUR0.02%0.04%0.24%0.09%0.04%0.15%0.04%
GBP-0.02%-0.04%0.21%0.04%0.00%0.10%-0.01%
JPY-0.22%-0.24%-0.21%-0.14%-0.20%-0.11%-0.21%
CAD-0.07%-0.09%-0.04%0.14%-0.06%0.03%-0.07%
AUD-0.02%-0.04%-0.00%0.20%0.06%0.10%-0.01%
NZD-0.12%-0.15%-0.10%0.11%-0.03%-0.10%-0.10%
CHF-0.01%-0.04%0.00%0.21%0.07%0.00%0.10%

The heat map is read by selecting the base currency from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. The value in each cell reflects the percentage change of the base currency versus the quote currency. For instance, choosing the Euro in the left column and the US Dollar in the top row shows the move in EUR (base)/USD (quote).

