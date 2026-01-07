Kiwi Edges Higher as Traders Weigh Soft US Jobs Data and China Trade Outlook

Key Moments

NZD/USD trades near 0.5790, up 0.10%, as the pair reacts modestly to weaker US ADP private employment figures.

Investors closely monitor China’s December Trade Balance, a key gauge for New Zealand’s export-driven economy.

US ISM Services PMI and JOLTS Job Openings data are in focus for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

NZD/USD Holds Mild Bid Amid Calm Market Tone

NZD/USD is trading around 0.5790 on Wednesday at the time of writing, posting a gain of 0.10% on the day. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is showing a slightly positive tone, supported by broader macroeconomic dynamics, while the US Dollar (USD) has reacted only marginally to the latest US labor market data.

Despite a mixed flow of news from the United States, foreign exchange markets are relatively calm, with the Kiwi maintaining a modest advantage against the greenback. The lack of a strong USD response to incoming data has allowed NZD/USD to drift higher within a narrow range.

China Trade Data in Focus for NZD

A central focus for market participants this week is China’s Trade Balance for December, scheduled for release on Thursday. This data point is viewed as particularly significant for the New Zealand Dollar, given New Zealand’s high reliance on exports to China.

Any improvement in China’s external trade position could bolster expectations for sustained demand for New Zealand’s commodity and agricultural exports. In turn, this would likely provide additional support to the NZD, as investors recalibrate their outlook for New Zealand’s external sector and overall growth prospects.

US ADP Employment Data Softens, Dollar Reaction Muted

On the US front, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute reported that private sector employment increased by 41,000 jobs in December. This follows a revised decline of 29,000 in November and falls slightly short of market forecasts of 47,000.

According to ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson, small businesses recovered from previous job losses at year-end, while larger firms scaled back hiring. This mixed picture has limited support for the US Dollar and has not been sufficient to trigger pronounced moves in the foreign exchange market.

Upcoming US Services and Labor Indicators Watched

Traders are also positioning ahead of additional US data releases that could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy path. The ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for December is anticipated to ease to 52.3 from 52.6 in November, a reading that would still be consistent with ongoing expansion in the services sector.

In parallel, the Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to publish the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for November. Market expectations point to a slight decline in job openings to 7.6 million from 7.67 million previously. Together, these indicators are expected to help refine the market’s view on the strength of US activity and employment, as well as the likely trajectory of Fed monetary policy.

Within this backdrop, NZD/USD is trading primarily on shifts in expectations around China’s economic performance and broader risk sentiment. The latest US data, while notable, have not delivered a clear directional impulse for the US Dollar, leaving the Kiwi modestly supported.

New Zealand Dollar Performance Against Major Currencies

The table below summarizes the New Zealand Dollar’s percentage changes against major currencies today. According to these figures, the New Zealand Dollar has shown its strongest performance versus the British Pound.

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD — -0.05% 0.03% -0.09% -0.08% -0.09% -0.11% -0.02% EUR 0.05% — 0.08% -0.04% -0.03% -0.03% -0.06% 0.03% GBP -0.03% -0.08% — -0.13% -0.11% -0.12% -0.15% -0.06% JPY 0.09% 0.04% 0.13% — 0.01% 0.00% -0.03% 0.07% CAD 0.08% 0.03% 0.11% -0.01% — -0.00% -0.04% 0.05% AUD 0.09% 0.03% 0.12% -0.01% 0.00% — -0.03% 0.06% NZD 0.11% 0.06% 0.15% 0.03% 0.04% 0.03% — 0.09% CHF 0.02% -0.03% 0.06% -0.07% -0.05% -0.06% -0.09% —

The heat map should be read using the base currency from the left column and the quote currency from the top row. For example, selecting the New Zealand Dollar in the left column and moving across to the US Dollar column shows the percentage change for NZD (base)/USD (quote).