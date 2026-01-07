Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

JasmyCoin Extends Sharp Advance as Cosmos and Bittensor Pause After Multi-Day Rallies

JasmyCoin Extends Sharp Advance as Cosmos and Bittensor Pause After Multi-Day Rallies

Written by Brian McColl
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • JasmyCoin (JASMY) jumped 27% and is trading above $0.00950, with bulls eyeing the 200-day EMA at $0.01105.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) is down 2% and has stalled after six straight days of gains, with price drifting toward support near the 50-day EMA.
  • Bittensor (TAO) has pulled back more than 3% and is holding above the $260 support level after failing to break through $300.

JasmyCoin Advances Toward Key Technical Threshold

JasmyCoin (JASMY) is leading recent crypto market movers, trading above $0.00950 at press time on Wednesday after a 27% surge in the previous session. The current upswing is targeting the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.01105.

A decisive move above the 200-day EMA could open the door for a continuation of the rally toward $0.01361, a level last reached on October 3.

Daily chart indicators point to strong buying interest. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 79, placing JASMY deep in overbought territory and signaling a risk that the rally could reverse if buying pressure becomes unsustainable.

At the same time, momentum remains robust, with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trending higher and accompanied by green histogram bars, reflecting persistent upward trend strength.

AssetRecent Price ContextKey Technical Levels
JasmyCoin (JASMY)Above $0.00950 after 27% prior-day surge200-day EMA: $0.01105; Upside target: $0.01361; Support: $0.00779
Cosmos (ATOM)Down 2% on WednesdaySupport: $2.346 and 50-day EMA at $2.321; Resistance: $2.856
Bittensor (TAO)Over 3% lower on WednesdaySupport: $260 and $206; Resistance zone: $300 – $312

On the downside, if JASMY fails to hold near $0.01000 and reverses lower, the price could revisit $0.00779, which corresponds to the November 4 low.

Cosmos Pulls Back After Six Sessions of Gains

Cosmos (ATOM) has slipped by 2% at the time of writing on Wednesday, ending a streak of six consecutive days of recovery. The intraday decline is pushing the token back toward the November 4 low at $2.346, which sits close to the 50-day EMA at $2.321.

Momentum readings on the daily chart present a mixed picture following the abrupt hesitation in ATOM’s uptrend. The RSI is at 66 and is turning down from the overbought threshold, highlighting easing buying pressure. However, the MACD and its signal line are still advancing, indicating that the broader bullish momentum has not yet been fully negated.

On the upside, the October 11 low at $2.856 represents the nearest resistance level that bulls would need to overcome to reassert the uptrend.

Bittensor Retreats After Failing to Break $300

Bittensor (TAO) has also lost upward momentum after a six-day recovery, failing to push through the $300 barrier. At the time of writing on Wednesday, TAO is down more than 3%, moving toward the 50-day EMA at $271, which is positioned slightly above the $260 support level.

A break below $260 would expose the token to further downside toward $206, which is identified as the December 24 low.

As with Cosmos, Bittensor’s momentum signals are mixed. The RSI is at 62 and rolling over from near the overbought zone, suggesting cooling demand, while the MACD and signal line continue to edge higher, pointing to an underlying uptrend that has not yet fully reversed.

If TAO manages to reclaim the $300 level, the next obstacle on the upside is likely to emerge near $312, a price last tested on December 12.

