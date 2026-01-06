EUR/GBP Trades Sideways as Markets Look to German CPI for Direction

Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades near 0.8660 on Tuesday, showing little movement as investors await Germany’s preliminary inflation data.

The Pound stays underpinned by expectations of a slow, gradual Bank of England easing path following December’s 25 basis-point cut to 3.75%.

Euro sentiment remains fragile amid Eurozone growth headwinds, even as a stronger German CPI print could briefly support the currency.

Cross Holds in Tight Range Ahead of German Data

EUR/GBP is trading around 0.8660 on Tuesday at the time of writing, with the pair effectively flat on the day. Market participants are largely on the sidelines as they wait for the release of preliminary German inflation figures, which are seen as a potential catalyst for the next move in the cross.

Pound Backed by Gradual Bank of England Easing Outlook

The Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to find support from the Bank of England’s (BoE) guidance on the likely pace of monetary easing. At its most recent meeting, the BoE repeated that any loosening of policy is expected to proceed gradually.

In December, the central bank reduced its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%. Policymakers emphasized that upcoming decisions would remain closely linked to inflation developments, noting that price growth is still above the 2% target.

Based on market expectations reported by Reuters, at least one additional rate cut is being priced in for the first half of the year, with close to a 50% probability of a second cut before year-end. This outlook, while implying some easing, is seen as limiting the downside risk for GBP.

Euro Under Pressure from Growth Concerns and Geopolitics

The tone around the Euro (EUR) is comparatively softer. Ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to weigh on sentiment, particularly as the Eurozone remains structurally vulnerable to energy-related shocks.

Recent regional data also points to a cooling in activity. The Eurozone HCOB Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was revised down to 52.4 in December, and the Composite PMI came in at 51.5, indicating a loss of momentum toward the end of the year.

Focus on German CPI and ECB Policy Implications

Investor attention is now concentrated on Germany’s upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. Consensus expectations point to a 0.2% month-on-month increase in the national CPI measure, with the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) projected to rise 0.4% over the same period.

A result above these forecasts could offer the Euro some short-term support by encouraging speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) may maintain a less accommodative policy stance. However, the broader context of subdued Eurozone growth continues to argue for caution in extrapolating any single data point too far.

Within this environment, EUR/GBP remains in a consolidation pattern, as traders await clearer macroeconomic signals before adopting more directional positions in the pair.

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table shows the percentage change of the Euro (EUR) against major currencies today. According to the data, the Euro is strongest versus the Swiss Franc (CHF).

USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.15% 0.13% 0.06% 0.05% -0.03% -0.02% 0.21% EUR -0.15% -0.01% -0.11% -0.10% -0.17% -0.17% 0.06% GBP -0.13% 0.01% -0.08% -0.08% -0.16% -0.15% 0.07% JPY -0.06% 0.11% 0.08% 0.00% -0.08% -0.09% 0.15% CAD -0.05% 0.10% 0.08% 0.00% -0.08% -0.08% 0.15% AUD 0.03% 0.17% 0.16% 0.08% 0.08% 0.00% 0.23% NZD 0.02% 0.17% 0.15% 0.09% 0.08% -0.01% 0.22% CHF -0.21% -0.06% -0.07% -0.15% -0.15% -0.23% -0.22%

The heat map represents percentage changes among the major currencies. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column and the quote currency from the top row. For instance, selecting the Euro from the left column and moving across to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage move for EUR (base)/USD (quote).