Apple’s China iPhone Shipments Rebound, But Market Share Slide Persists

Meta announced plans to acquire Manus, a Chinese-founded AI startup valued at $2 billion to $3 billion, according to a source.

Earlier this year, Manus launched what it described as the world’s first general AI agent, claiming it outperforms OpenAI’s DeepResearch.

Meta plans to integrate Manus’s technology into Meta AI and other consumer and enterprise offerings.

Meta Targets Advanced AI Agent Capabilities

On Monday, Meta said it will acquire Manus, a Singapore-based AI startup founded by Chinese entrepreneurs. This move highlights the company’s goal of embedding advanced AI across its products.

Financial terms were not officially disclosed. However, a source with knowledge of the deal estimated Manus’s value at $2 billion to $3 billion. The startup did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Manus’s AI Agent and Position in China’s Tech Landscape

Earlier this year, Manus drew attention on X by launching what it claimed was the world’s first general AI agent. The system can make decisions and complete tasks with fewer prompts than standard AI chatbots.

Meanwhile, the company has attracted interest in Beijing. In addition, Manus claims its AI agent outperforms OpenAI’s DeepResearch. It also maintains a strategic collaboration with Alibaba on AI model development.

Deal Structure and Strategic Integration

Meta plans to operate and commercialize the Manus service. Consequently, the technology will be incorporated into Meta AI and other consumer and enterprise products.

Aspect Detail Acquirer Meta Target Manus (Chinese-founded, Singapore-based AI startup) Implied valuation (source) $2 billion – $3 billion Core technology General AI agent for autonomous decision-making and task execution Planned integration Meta AI and other consumer and business products

Meta’s Broader AI Investment Strategy

Large tech companies, including Meta, are expanding AI capabilities through acquisitions and talent recruitment. As competition in AI intensifies, firms are moving quickly. Earlier this year, Meta invested in Scale AI, valuing the data-labeling firm at $29 billion. This also brought its 28-year-old CEO, Alexandr Wang, into the company.

Funding, Backers, and Singapore Domicile

According to the source, Manus raised $75 million this year at a $500 million valuation. This matches earlier media reports. The funding round was led by U.S. venture capital firm Benchmark.

Other investors include HSG (formerly Sequoia Capital China), ZhenFund, and Tencent Holdings, based on PitchBook data. By registering in Singapore, Manus joins a growing number of Chinese-founded companies seeking to reduce operational risks from U.S.-China tensions. In addition, Singapore serves as a trade-focused hub, providing strategic advantages.