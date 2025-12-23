Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Copper Breaks Through $12,000 Landmark as Supply Strains and Demand Outlook Converge

Copper Breaks Through $12,000 Landmark as Supply Strains and Demand Outlook Converge

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Three-month copper futures on the London Metals Exchange climbed about 1% to roughly $12,040 per metric ton.
  • Prices rose as supply disruptions constrained available copper and looming U.S. tariffs on refined metal imports added uncertainty.
  • Investors positioned for longer-term demand growth tied to electrification initiatives and artificial intelligence-related infrastructure.

Record High for Benchmark Futures

Copper futures advanced to a fresh record on Tuesday, extending a powerful rally in the industrial metal. Benchmark three-month copper contracts on the London Metals Exchange increased by 1% to around $12,040 per metric ton, pushing the price above $12,000 for the first time.

ContractExchangeMoveApproximate Price
Three-month copper futuresLondon Metals Exchange+1%$12,040 per metric ton

Supply Constraints and Policy Risks Support the Rally

The latest price surge has been fueled by ongoing disruptions to copper supply, which have tightened the amount of metal available to the market. At the same time, market participants are monitoring looming U.S. tariffs on imports of refined copper, a development that has injected additional uncertainty into global trade flows and contributed to the upward pressure on prices.

Structural Demand Drivers: Electrification and AI Infrastructure

Beyond near-term constraints, traders and investors are positioning for what they expect to be robust structural demand for copper. A growing pipeline of electrification projects has reinforced the outlook for consumption of the metal, as copper is an essential material in electrical wiring and power-related systems.

In parallel, expanding infrastructure needs associated with artificial intelligence systems are emerging as another potential source of sustained copper demand, further underpinning bullish sentiment in the market.

Role of Copper in the Global Economy

Copper is a key input across multiple sectors, including electrical wiring, construction, and manufacturing. Its broad use makes it central to technological progress and initiatives related to the transition in energy systems. The combination of its critical role in existing industries and its importance in emerging technologies has been a significant factor behind the momentum in copper prices.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • USD/JPY Retreats Below 142.00 as Yen Regains GroundUSD/JPY Retreats Below 142.00 as Yen Regains Ground Key momentsThe USD/JPY pair is now hovering close to the 142.00 mark. This followed an earlier surge past the 143.00 threshold, which marked the yen’s lowest valuation against the dollar in months. The US Dollar Index was boosted by […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CAD trading outlook for August 23rd 2016Forex Market: USD/CAD trading outlook for August 23rd 2016 Yesterday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw USD/CAD within the range of 1.2873-1.2967. The pair closed at 1.2946, rising 0.58% compared to Fridays close. It has been the 169th gain in the past 321 trading days and also a second consecutive one. The […]
  • Grains trading outlook: wheat adds, corn and soybeans lower after losses throughout on MondayGrains trading outlook: wheat adds, corn and soybeans lower after losses throughout on Monday Grains futures were relatively steady during early trade in Europe today, with wheat recovering some losses, while beans and corn were deeper into the negative. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released weekly data on crops yesterday, […]
  • USD/CAD steady after US data stringUSD/CAD steady after US data string US dollar traded steadily against its Canadian counterpart, after losing certain ground earlier on Thursday, following the release of positively-toned reports on initial jobless claims, employment change and activity in the sector of services […]
  • Tesco profits sank amid competition, European crisisTesco profits sank amid competition, European crisis UKs largest supermarket chain Tesco Plc. reported that profit before tax for 26 weeks ended 24 August 2013 declined 23.5% to 1.387 billion pounds from last years 1.814 billion pounds, due to the impact of significantly reduced profits from […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/JPY daily forecastForex Market: EUR/JPY daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session EUR/JPY traded within the range of 136.84-137.85 and closed at 137.76.At 7:24 GMT today EUR/JPY was adding 0.01% for the day to trade at 137.74. The pair touched a daily high at 137.78 at 00:45 […]