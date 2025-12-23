Copper Breaks Through $12,000 Landmark as Supply Strains and Demand Outlook Converge

Key Moments

Three-month copper futures on the London Metals Exchange climbed about 1% to roughly $12,040 per metric ton.

Prices rose as supply disruptions constrained available copper and looming U.S. tariffs on refined metal imports added uncertainty.

Investors positioned for longer-term demand growth tied to electrification initiatives and artificial intelligence-related infrastructure.

Record High for Benchmark Futures

Copper futures advanced to a fresh record on Tuesday, extending a powerful rally in the industrial metal. Benchmark three-month copper contracts on the London Metals Exchange increased by 1% to around $12,040 per metric ton, pushing the price above $12,000 for the first time.

Contract Exchange Move Approximate Price Three-month copper futures London Metals Exchange +1% $12,040 per metric ton

Supply Constraints and Policy Risks Support the Rally

The latest price surge has been fueled by ongoing disruptions to copper supply, which have tightened the amount of metal available to the market. At the same time, market participants are monitoring looming U.S. tariffs on imports of refined copper, a development that has injected additional uncertainty into global trade flows and contributed to the upward pressure on prices.

Structural Demand Drivers: Electrification and AI Infrastructure

Beyond near-term constraints, traders and investors are positioning for what they expect to be robust structural demand for copper. A growing pipeline of electrification projects has reinforced the outlook for consumption of the metal, as copper is an essential material in electrical wiring and power-related systems.

In parallel, expanding infrastructure needs associated with artificial intelligence systems are emerging as another potential source of sustained copper demand, further underpinning bullish sentiment in the market.

Role of Copper in the Global Economy

Copper is a key input across multiple sectors, including electrical wiring, construction, and manufacturing. Its broad use makes it central to technological progress and initiatives related to the transition in energy systems. The combination of its critical role in existing industries and its importance in emerging technologies has been a significant factor behind the momentum in copper prices.