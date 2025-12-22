Tech Strength Lifts U.S. Futures as Corporate Headlines Drive Premarket Moves

Key Moments
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures traded higher in early U.S. hours as investors showed renewed interest in technology stocks.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), UniFirst (NYSE: UNF), and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) all advanced in premarket action on deal and legal news.
- Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) edged lower after updating its 2025 outlook to reflect the spin-off of its Advanced Materials business.
Index Futures Point Higher Ahead of the Open
Investing.com — U.S. equity-index futures traded in positive territory ahead of the opening bell as buyers returned to technology names. Futures tied to the S&P 500 Index were up 0.4% at 6:20 in New York, while Nasdaq 100 contracts added 0.5%.
Premarket Leaders and Laggards
Several individual stocks posted notable premarket moves driven by legal developments, takeover interest, commodity strength, and corporate guidance changes.
|Company
|Ticker / Exchange
|Premarket Move
|Key Driver
|Tesla
|TSLA / NASDAQ
|+1.3%
|Restoration of Elon Musk’s 2018 CEO compensation plan by Delaware Supreme Court
|UniFirst
|UNF / NYSE
|Surged over 30% on Wednesday
|Fresh takeover bid from Cintas, according to the Wall Street Journal
|Newmont Goldcorp; Coeur Mining
|NEM, CDE / NYSE
|Advanced
|Gold and silver prices hit record highs, boosting miners
|Clearwater Analytics
|CWAN / NYSE
|+8.6%
|Buyout agreement with private equity group led by Permira and Warburg Pincus, valuing firm at $8.4 billion including debt
|Honeywell International
|HON / NASDAQ
|About -1%
|Updated full-year and Q4 2025 guidance after classifying Advanced Materials as discontinued operations post spin-off
Tesla Gains on Court Ruling
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) traded 1.3% higher after the Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Elon Musk’s 2018 chief executive compensation package. The decision concluded a multi-year legal dispute over the record-setting pay award.
UniFirst Soars on Takeover Interest
Unifirst (NYSE: UNF) surged more than 30% on Wednesday. The workplace uniform provider drew strong buying interest after receiving a new takeover proposal from Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS), according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
Miners Advance as Precious Metals Hit Records
Gold and silver producers moved higher, with Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE: NEM) and Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) among the gainers. Prices for both gold and silver reached record highs, providing a lift to sentiment across the mining space.
Clearwater Analytics Jumps on Private Equity Deal
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) climbed 8.6% after a consortium of private equity investors led by Permira and Warburg Pincus agreed to acquire the investment and accounting software company. The transaction values Clearwater Analytics at $8.4 billion, including debt.
Honeywell Eases After Guidance Revision
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) slipped about 1% in premarket trading. The company updated its full-year and fourth-quarter 2025 guidance to factor in the reclassification of its Advanced Materials division as discontinued operations, following the unit’s spin-off on Oct. 30.