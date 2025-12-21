GBP/SGD settles below 1-week high, posts weekly gain

The GBP/SGD currency pair settled below recent high of 1.7331, its strongest level since December 11th, in the wake of the Bank of England’s policy decision.

The BoE reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%, in line with broad expectations.

Still, the policy decision revealed significant internal disagreement, with a 5-4 vote on the Monetary Policy Committee. Four members favored keeping the rate unchanged at 4.00%, highlighting ongoing divergence over the appropriate pace of easing.

In its Monetary Policy Summary, the BoE said the scale of any additional rate reductions would depend on how the inflation outlook develops.

The central bank also noted that the overall degree of policy restriction had already lessened following a total of 150 basis points of cuts since August 2024.

While officials still see room for more rate cuts over time, they warned that subsequent decisions on easing were becoming a “closer call.”

Meanwhile, SGD traders will look to Singapore’s CPI inflation data, due next week, for more clues over price pressure.

The exotic Forex pair gained 0.15% for the week.