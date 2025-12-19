Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Home » Stock Market News » Coty Fully Exits Wella Stake in $750 Million Deal With KKR

Coty Fully Exits Wella Stake in $750 Million Deal With KKR

Written by Sandra Leggero
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Coty sold its remaining 25.8% ownership in Wella to KKR for $750 million.
  • The transaction transfers Coty’s entire residual equity interest in the hair care brand.
  • Coty retained rights to 45% of any proceeds from a future sale or initial public offering of Wella.

Transaction Overview

Coty said on Friday that it has completed the sale of its remaining 25.8% stake in Wella to KKR for $750 million. The deal marks Coty’s full divestment of its interest in the professional hair care brand.

Transaction DetailValue / Percentage
Stake sold in Wella25.8%
Transaction value$750 million
BuyerKKR

Ongoing Economic Participation

Although Coty has sold its remaining equity position, the company said it holds rights to 45% of any proceeds generated from a subsequent sale or an initial public offering of Wella. This arrangement allows Coty to continue to benefit from potential future monetization events involving the hair care brand.

