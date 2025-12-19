Coty Fully Exits Wella Stake in $750 Million Deal With KKR

Key Moments
- Coty sold its remaining 25.8% ownership in Wella to KKR for $750 million.
- The transaction transfers Coty’s entire residual equity interest in the hair care brand.
- Coty retained rights to 45% of any proceeds from a future sale or initial public offering of Wella.
Transaction Overview
Coty said on Friday that it has completed the sale of its remaining 25.8% stake in Wella to KKR for $750 million. The deal marks Coty’s full divestment of its interest in the professional hair care brand.
|Transaction Detail
|Value / Percentage
|Stake sold in Wella
|25.8%
|Transaction value
|$750 million
|Buyer
|KKR
Ongoing Economic Participation
Although Coty has sold its remaining equity position, the company said it holds rights to 45% of any proceeds generated from a subsequent sale or an initial public offering of Wella. This arrangement allows Coty to continue to benefit from potential future monetization events involving the hair care brand.