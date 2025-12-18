USD/CAD Slide Faces Potential Turning Point as Technical Signals Shift

Key Moments

USD/CAD sold off sharply after a late-November reversal signal. However, the move now looks stretched, with price action hinting at a possible swing bottom.

Meanwhile, resilient U.S. private-sector data has lowered the perceived odds of a fourth consecutive Federal Reserve rate cut in January.

At the same time, softer Canadian inflation and falling crude prices have weakened the bullish case for the Canadian dollar.

Reassessment After a Powerful USD/CAD Breakdown

USD/CAD followed the late-November bearish setup largely as expected. The pair broke down decisively after a clear weekly reversal signal. However, the speed and depth of the decline now suggest the move may be overextended.

Meanwhile, U.S. private-sector data has remained firm. As a result, markets now see less risk of a fourth straight Fed rate cut in January.

At the same time, Canadian inflation has eased. In addition, crude oil has fallen to multi-month lows. Together, these factors have reduced support for the Canadian dollar. Against this backdrop, traders are increasingly watching for signs of a swing bottom that could trigger a corrective rebound in USD/CAD.

Macro Landscape Becomes Less One-Sided

At the end of November, the bearish USD/CAD narrative looked straightforward. Canadian data was improving, the Bank of Canada appeared close to ending rate cuts, and expectations for Fed easing were rising quickly.

Now, conditions look more balanced. U.S. data has held up better than expected. Meanwhile, Canadian inflation has softened, and crude prices have dropped to multi-month lows. Consequently, the backdrop that once strongly favored USD/CAD downside has weakened.

On the U.S. side, November payrolls rose by 64,000 after an October decline tied to federal job losses. More importantly, private-sector hiring drove the improvement. Over the past three months, private payrolls have averaged 75,000, led by healthcare and construction.

Although headline retail sales were flat in October, the control group tied to GDP posted a solid gain. Therefore, underlying consumption remains stable. Taken together, these signals make another Fed rate cut in January less likely.

In Canada, the broader data picture remains fairly constructive. A sharp drop in unemployment in November provided support. However, the latest inflation report struck a softer tone.

Headline CPI held at 2.2% year-on-year. Meanwhile, core inflation fell below 3% for the first time since March. The average of the two core measures eased to 2.8%.

Food prices rose 4.2% over the year. In contrast, most other categories cooled. Notably, gasoline prices fell 7.8%. As a result, the Bank of Canada has room to pause and reassess policy, especially with crude trading near multi-month lows.

Overall, the environment no longer appears as skewed as it did weeks ago. While the downside move in USD/CAD made sense initially, the sharp breakdown has altered the risk-reward balance. With 1.3725 acting as key support, focus is shifting toward a potential swing bottom and a corrective rally.

Technical Picture: Evidence of a Potential Bottom

Source: TradingView

On Wednesday, price action hinted at a short-term low. A bullish engulfing candle formed after a prolonged downtrend. This signal gained credibility because it followed several doji candles that reflected market indecision.

Notably, the reversal appeared before price tested the 1.3725 support zone. That timing strengthens the signal.

Momentum indicators also show early signs of change. The 14-period RSI has turned higher from oversold levels. At the same time, the MACD appears to be bottoming deep in negative territory.

Although both indicators remain bearish, they now suggest weakening downside momentum. Combined with the bullish engulfing pattern, they point to a possible inflection point.

Key Trading Levels and Risk-Reward Considerations

A pullback toward the 1.3725 support zone could offer an attractive long entry. This level provides a logical area for placing protective stops just below support.

However, the strength of the recent reversal signal means a retracement may not occur. Therefore, traders considering current levels must carefully assess whether upside targets justify the risk.

Level Technical Context 1.3725 Key support area and potential long-entry zone 1.3800 Previously tested earlier in the month 1.3825 Acted as both support and resistance this month 1.3873 December 12 high 200-day moving average Key longer-term trend reference

On the upside, traders should watch 1.3800 and 1.3825 closely. Both levels have attracted price action from either direction this month. Above those, 1.3873 and the 200-day moving average come into focus.

Price behavior near the 200-day moving average will be especially important. It will help define longer-term directional risk if USD/CAD returns to that zone.

Weekly Chart: Watching for Confirmation

On the weekly chart, the current candle resembles a hammer pattern. If it holds into the close, it would reinforce the bullish signal seen on the daily chart.

However, the week is not yet complete. Therefore, the Friday close will be critical for confirming or rejecting this developing reversal setup.