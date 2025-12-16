Visa Expands USDC Settlement Capabilities for U.S. Institutions

Key Moments

Visa Inc. (V) launched USDC stablecoin settlement for U.S. issuers and acquirers, enabling card transactions to settle using Circle’s USDC for the first time domestically.

Monthly USDC settlement volume on Visa’s network reached a $3.5 billion annualized run rate as of November 30. Cross River Bank and Lead Bank have already settled transactions over the Solana blockchain.

The new framework offers seven-day settlement windows, including weekends and holidays. A broader U.S. rollout is planned through 2026.

Visa Introduces USDC Settlement for U.S. Partners

Visa Inc. (V) now allows U.S.-based issuers and acquirers to settle card transactions using Circle’s USDC stablecoin. This is the first time Visa’s U.S. partners can directly use USDC within the network.

As of November 30, monthly stablecoin settlement volume reached a $3.5 billion annualized run rate. Initially, Cross River Bank and Lead Bank are settling Visa transactions in USDC over the Solana blockchain.

Settlement Framework and Operational Changes

Visa’s USDC framework introduces seven-day settlement windows, replacing the traditional five-business-day model. This allows banks and fintechs to settle funds on weekends and holidays.

The company said this structure speeds up fund movement while keeping the existing card experience unchanged. Stablecoin settlements integrate seamlessly into current programs, so end users do not notice any difference.

“Financial institutions need faster, programmable settlement options that fit into their treasury operations,” said Rubail Birwadker, Global Head of Growth Products and Strategic Partnerships at Visa.

Early Bank Participants and Industry Feedback

Cross River Bank and Lead Bank are the first partners using USDC on the Solana blockchain. Both banks emphasized how this improves their treasury and product offerings.

Jackie Reses, CEO of Lead Bank, said the solution “brings speed and precision to treasury operations.” Gilles Gade, CEO of Cross River Bank, noted that “fintech and crypto innovators increasingly request stablecoins in their existing products.”

Technical Partnerships and Blockchain Strategy

Visa is also a design partner for Arc, a new Layer 1 blockchain by Circle in public testnet. The company plans to use Arc for USDC settlement and operate a validator node when the network goes live.

Initiative Details USDC Settlement in the U.S. Available to U.S. issuer and acquirer partners Blockchain Used (Initial Participants) Solana Key Bank Participants Cross River Bank, Lead Bank Settlement Window Seven-day, including weekends and holidays Annualized Stablecoin Settlement Run Rate $3.5 billion as of November 30 Future Blockchain Integration Arc (Layer 1 blockchain by Circle, public testnet) Planned U.S. Availability Broader rollout through 2026

Global Pilots and Expansion Roadmap

Visa has tested stablecoin settlement in Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and CEMEA. The network began settling stablecoin transactions in 2023, making it one of the first major players to do so.

Looking forward, Visa plans a broader U.S. rollout of USDC settlement through 2026, according to its press release.