Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Western Digital Advances as Nasdaq-100 Lineup Undergoes Annual Shake-Up

Western Digital Advances as Nasdaq-100 Lineup Undergoes Annual Shake-Up

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated: December 15, 2025

Key Moments

  • Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) gained 1.7% after Nasdaq named it to the Nasdaq-100 Index during the annual reconstitution.
  • At the same time, Nasdaq added six companies, including Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), while removing six others such as Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).
  • The updated Nasdaq-100 composition will take effect before the market opens on Monday, December 22, 2025.

Western Digital Rallies on Index Inclusion

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares rose 1.7% on Monday after Nasdaq selected the company for inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index as part of its annual reshuffle.

Notably, Western Digital joins the index as one of six new constituents. The Nasdaq-100 tracks the performance of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

New Additions and Market Reaction

Meanwhile, other newly added stocks also moved higher following the announcement. Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) climbed 2%, while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) advanced 0.9%.

In addition, Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) gained 0.7%, Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) rose 1.2%, and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) increased 1.3%, reflecting broader optimism around index inclusion.

CompanyExchange SymbolActionShare Move
Western Digital Corp.NASDAQ:WDCAdded+1.7%
Seagate Technology HoldingsNASDAQ:STXAdded+2%
Alnylam PharmaceuticalsNASDAQ:ALNYAdded+0.9%
Ferrovial SENASDAQ:FERAdded+0.7%
InsmedNASDAQ:INSMAdded+1.2%
Monolithic Power SystemsNASDAQ:MPWRAdded+1.3%
BiogenNASDAQ:BIIBRemovedNot specified
CDW CorporationNASDAQ:CDWRemovedNot specified
GlobalFoundriesNASDAQ:GFSRemovedNot specified
lululemon athleticaNASDAQ:LULURemoved-1.1%
ON SemiconductorNASDAQ:ONRemovedNot specified
The Trade DeskNASDAQ:TTDRemovedNot specified

Implementation Timeline and Index Mechanics

Nasdaq confirmed that the revised Nasdaq-100 membership will take effect before the market opens on Monday, December 22, 2025. The exchange conducts this reconstitution annually each December.

Additionally, Nasdaq aligns the process with the quarter’s quadruple witching expiration Friday. As part of the rebalance, six existing members will exit the index.

Following the announcement, shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) fell 1.1%, highlighting the short-term impact of removal on stock performance.

Significance of the Nasdaq-100 for Investors

The Nasdaq-100 Index plays a central role for global investors. According to Nasdaq, more than 200 financial products track the index, representing over $600 billion in assets under management worldwide.

Most importantly, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) stands as the largest of these products. The ETF aims to track the Nasdaq-100’s performance before expenses, making index changes closely watched by both institutional and retail investors.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News