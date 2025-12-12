Lululemon Shares Jump as Leadership Shake-Up Fuels Hopes for Strategic Reset

Key Moments

Lululemon Athletica’s shares climbed 10% in premarket trading after announcing a CEO transition and renewed focus on growth and transformation.

Outgoing CEO Calvin McDonald is set to step down on January 31 after about seven years, as the company struggles with slowing U.S. momentum and rising competition.

Founder Chip Wilson criticized the board for “poor succession planning” and called for an urgent CEO search led by new, independent directors.

Market Reaction to CEO Transition

Dec 12 (Reuters) – Lululemon Athletica’s shares surged 10% in premarket trading on Friday after the company announced a change at the top, lifting investor hopes that a new chief executive could reinvigorate the business. The yogawear maker is seeking to revive its underperforming U.S. operations and re-engage younger, high-income customers.

The stock had lost half its value this year as Lululemon ceded ground to newer competitors such as Alo Yoga and Vuori in the U.S. market, as well as to more affordable offerings from established brands including Nike and Gap.

“I think investors are hopeful that Lululemon will hire a CEO with a more aggressive growth mindset,” said Morningstar Research analyst David Swartz.

On an earnings call late on Thursday, company executives said the board is “focused on a leader with experience and growth and transformation”.

Leadership Changes and Interim Management

Calvin McDonald, who has led Lululemon for about seven years, will step down on January 31. During his tenure, he oversaw the company’s expansion into new markets such as China.

In the interim, the company will be jointly led by finance chief Meghan Frank and chief commercial officer Andre Maestrini, who will serve as co-CEOs. Board chair Marti Morfitt will take on the role of executive chair.

McDonald’s departure adds Lululemon to the list of global consumer companies undergoing CEO changes as they contend with increasingly uneven consumer spending behavior amid macroeconomic uncertainty.

Pressure from Shifting Consumer Trends

Despite earlier success, the Vancouver-based company has recently lost market share. Slow refreshes of key product lines have left it out of step with evolving fashion trends, prompting the need for deeper discounts to move older inventory.

“Lululemon finds itself in a very challenging position because it’s lost some interest among the key audience of U.S. Gen Z consumers who have been moving on from its defining styles such as fitted leggings,” said Sky Canaves, analyst at Emarketer.

Operational Priorities and Holiday Outlook

Lululemon is working to accelerate product development, introduce new styles, and drive efficiency across the organization in an effort to offset cost inflation and support margins.

The company exceeded expectations for its third-quarter results, helped by strong demand in China. However, it issued a holiday forecast that fell short of expectations, with higher promotional activity and increased marketing spending expected to pressure margins.

Lululemon surges nearly 14% in early trading. Have you read our recent Substack that called out $LULU back on October 14 when analysts and the street had turned against the company? Link to our Substack in the comments. https://t.co/UoVGN0zm9l pic.twitter.com/XmaHwjU6mv — Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Lemelson (@Lemelson) December 12, 2025

Founder Criticizes Board and Calls for Product-First Focus

Founder and largest independent shareholder Chip Wilson sharply criticized the board in a statement on Friday, accusing it of “poor succession planning” and contributing to value erosion. He urged the company to conduct an urgent CEO search led by new, independent directors with extensive company knowledge to reestablish a product-first strategy.

Lululemon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Wilson’s remarks.

Wilson had weighed launching a proxy fight to push for board changes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

“The timing of a CEO appointment is unknown, and even when that occurs, it’ll take time for that person to ramp up and implement their strategic vision,” Raymond James analyst Rick Patel said.

Valuation Snapshot

According to LSEG data, Lululemon trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 14.66. This compares with 31.26 for Nike and 10.8 for Abercrombie & Fitch.