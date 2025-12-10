Meta Shares Slip as Company Reportedly Targets Closed AI Strategy With “Avocado” Model

Key Moments

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock declined 1.2%, while Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) gained 2% following a report on Meta’s AI strategy shift.

Meta is reportedly building a new closed, revenue-generating AI model called “Avocado,” trained in part on Alibaba’s Qwen model.

Internal frictions have emerged around Meta’s AI direction, including leadership changes and reported tensions over management style and resource allocation.

Market Reaction to Meta and Alibaba

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) shares fell 1.2%, while Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock advanced 2% after a Bloomberg report described a significant change in Meta’s artificial intelligence strategy that includes using technology from Chinese providers such as Alibaba.

Shift From Open Source to a Closed “Avocado” Model

The report stated that Meta is building a new AI system internally referred to as “Avocado.” The model is expected to launch next spring as a closed product controlled by Meta, with the ability to sell access to customers. This marks a major shift away from CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s earlier emphasis on open-source AI.

Bloomberg reported that this new direction brings Meta’s approach closer to that of other major AI players like Google and OpenAI, which rely on proprietary, closed models.

Use of Alibaba’s Qwen and Change in Strategic Posture

According to Bloomberg, Meta’s TBD Lab group is incorporating multiple external AI models into Avocado’s training pipeline, including Alibaba’s Qwen model. This move stands out given Zuckerberg’s prior comments expressing unease about Chinese AI models and the possibility that they could be influenced by state censorship.

Company Exchange / Ticker Reported Stock Move AI Relevance in Report Meta Platforms NASDAQ:META -1.2% Developing “Avocado” closed AI model Alibaba NYSE:BABA +2% Qwen model reportedly used in Avocado training

Fallout From Llama 4 and New Hiring Efforts

The reported strategic pivot follows disappointment with Meta’s Llama 4 open-source model earlier this year. In the wake of that outcome, Zuckerberg has reportedly reduced the involvement of some contributors to Llama 4 and has taken a direct role in attracting leading AI talent with multimillion-dollar pay packages.

Among those hires is Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, who joined Meta through a $14.3 billion investment deal with his startup, Scale AI, according to the report.

Internal Strains and Leadership Changes

The Bloomberg article also highlighted internal tensions around Meta’s AI efforts. Wang has reportedly become frustrated with what he views as Zuckerberg’s micromanagement of AI projects. At the same time, longtime AI research figure Yann LeCun recently departed the company following disagreements over the allocation of resources, the report said.