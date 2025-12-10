Amazon Maps Out $35 Billion India Expansion Centered on AI and Exports

Key Moments

Amazon plans to deploy more than $35 billion in India by 2030 to enhance AI capabilities and expand export-linked operations.

The company has invested $40 billion in India since 2010 and announced a separate $26 billion investment in 2023.

Amazon aims to create 1 million additional job opportunities in India by 2030 and grow cumulative exports enabled for sellers to $80 billion.

Amazon Details New Multi-Billion-Dollar Commitment

Dec 10 (Reuters) – Amazon said on Wednesday it intends to invest more than $35 billion in India by 2030, targeting an expansion of its business through advanced artificial intelligence capabilities and higher export volumes. The plan comes as global technology companies intensify their focus on Asia’s third-largest economy.

According to Amazon, these investments are intended to deepen its presence in a market that the company views as central to its long-term growth strategy. The initiative is aimed at broadening both its technology footprint and its role in India’s export ecosystem.

Focus Areas: AI, Infrastructure, SMEs, and Jobs

Amazon stated that the planned investments are “strategically aligned with India’s national priorities and will focus on expanding AI capabilities, enhancing logistics infrastructure, supporting small business growth and creating jobs.” The company described these areas as key to scaling its operations across the country.

As part of its long-term vision, Amazon said it plans to create 1 million additional job opportunities in India by 2030. The company also highlighted its contribution to India’s export landscape, noting that it has helped generate more than $20 billion in cumulative exports for sellers in the country over the last ten years, with a goal of increasing that figure to $80 billion by 2030.

Amazon Pledges $35 Billion More for India by 2030 🇮🇳 Amazon to invest $35 billion in India by 2030 and create one million new jobs. Iss main Amazon company or Jeff Bezos ka faida hoga 1.4 Billion Population hai, or job 1 Million ?!! Reality Of Unemployment Of India pic.twitter.com/3CY3HP8SeN — সুমিত (@sumit45678901) December 10, 2025

Capital Flows from Global Tech Leaders

Major U.S. technology companies have been committing substantial capital to India, emphasizing its role as a key hub for cloud, AI and deep-tech development this year.

Microsoft pledged an investment of $17.5 billion in India for AI and cloud infrastructure by 2030 on Tuesday, which it described as its largest investment in Asia. Separately, Google has committed $15 billion over the next five years to build AI data centers in the country.

Competitive Landscape and Historical Investment

Amazon has been increasing its spending in India as it competes more aggressively with Walmart-backed Flipkart and the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries. To strengthen its position, Amazon has been steadily growing its capital outlay in the market.

The company said it has invested $40 billion in India since 2010. Within that broader figure, Amazon announced a $26 billion investment in 2023, underscoring the scale and pace of its commitment to the country.

India’s Strategic Importance to Amazon

India, described as the world’s most populous nation, remains a critical market for Amazon due to its rapidly growing internet user base. The company’s latest investment plans reflect its view of India as a key location for both customer growth and technological development.

Investment and Targets Overview