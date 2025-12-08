KuCoin Accelerates Australian Expansion With Golf Partnerships and Regulatory Milestones

Key Moments

KuCoin is strengthening its footprint in Australia through investments in infrastructure, compliance, and brand partnerships.

The exchange has launched a Sydney office, secured AUSTRAC Digital Currency Exchange registration, and is enhancing AUD on-ramp access.

KuCoin served as Official Partner and exclusive crypto exchange partner of the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship, highlighted by Adam Scott’s top-10 finish.

Strategic Focus on the Australian Market

KuCoin is intensifying its efforts to grow within the Australian crypto ecosystem, concentrating on infrastructure development, regulatory alignment, and high-profile marketing initiatives. The company views Australia as one of the region’s fastest-growing crypto markets and is signaling a long-term commitment to the country.

A key component of this strategy is the establishment of a new Sydney office, which supports the expansion of KuCoin’s local operations. In parallel, the platform has obtained AUSTRAC Digital Currency Exchange registration, reinforcing its focus on compliance within the Australian regulatory framework.

Enhancing Local User Access

Alongside its physical and regulatory footprint, KuCoin is working to improve accessibility for Australian users. The exchange is rolling out AUD on-ramp solutions designed to make it easier for domestic users to access digital assets on its platform.

These efforts are part of a broader initiative to deepen KuCoin’s local presence, combining operational investment with targeted outreach to Australian market participants.

Golf Sponsorships and Brand Visibility

Last week, KuCoin took on the role of Official Partner and exclusive crypto exchange partner of the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship. This sponsorship provided a major visibility boost for the brand, particularly through the performance of KuCoin Global Brand Ambassador Adam Scott, who finished 7th in the tournament.

Scott’s strong showing at the BMW Australian PGA Championship was followed by another notable result at the 2025 Australian Open, where he secured a fifth-place finish. These back-to-back performances helped amplify KuCoin’s presence among Australian sports fans and potential users.

On-site activations and branded experiences at these events showcased KuCoin’s focus on engaging directly with Australian users through prominent sporting platforms.

Integrated Growth Strategy for 2025 and Beyond

KuCoin’s recent moves in Australia illustrate a coordinated strategy that blends regulatory progress, localized investment, and community-centric marketing. By combining its AUSTRAC registration, expanded Sydney operations, AUD on-ramp enhancements, and headline sports partnerships, the company is positioning itself for continued growth in the Australian market as it looks ahead to 2025 and beyond.

Initiative Focus Area Details Sydney Office Launch Local Operations Supports expansion of KuCoin’s presence and team in Australia. AUSTRAC Registration Regulatory Compliance Registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC. AUD On-Ramps User Access Improves access for Australian users to the KuCoin platform. BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 Brand Partnership Official Partner and exclusive crypto exchange partner; Adam Scott finished 7th. Australian Open 2025 Brand Visibility Adam Scott achieved a 5th-place finish, extending KuCoin’s exposure.

Company Profile

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is described as a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. The platform highlights its reliability and user-first approach, pairing advanced technology with deep liquidity and robust security measures to support a seamless trading experience.

KuCoin offers access to more than 1,000 digital assets through a wide product suite and states that it remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance.