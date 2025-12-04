IWG Extends Buybacks and Confirms 2026 Profit Targets Ahead of Investor Day

Key Moments

IWG (LON:IWG) reaffirmed its 2026 EBITDA outlook of $585 million to $625 million and minimum 4% revenue growth for its company-owned division.

The group extended its share repurchase program into 2026 after returning over $150 million to shareholders since its December 2023 Investor Day.

IWG shares rose 1.1% after the update, with the stock up 45% YoY according to analyst commentary.

Updated Guidance and Strategic Focus

International Workplace Group Plc (LON:IWG) reiterated its medium-term financial roadmap and confirmed a prolonged share buyback initiative into 2026, coinciding with its Investor Day in New York City.

The operator of flexible workspace brands such as Regus and Spaces maintained its 2026 EBITDA guidance in a range of $585 million to $625 million. For its company-owned operations, the firm projected revenue expansion of at least 4%.

In addition to the 2026 outlook, IWG restated its broader medium-term objective of delivering a minimum of $1 billion in EBITDA while enhancing cash flow conversion.

Share Price Reaction and Capital Returns

Following the announcement, IWG shares advanced 1.1%, signaling a moderate positive response from investors to the reaffirmed guidance and extension of capital returns through share repurchases.

Since its prior Investor Day in December 2023, the company has deployed more than $150 million on stock buybacks. Analyst commentary noted that the share price has increased 45% year-on-year.

Management Commentary and Strategy

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Dixon highlighted the company’s strategic approach and its impact on shareholder returns. “The strategy to grow the most extensive coverage and network in a capital-light manner is working, and it has enabled us to return significant capital to shareholders,” said Mark Dixon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect to continue to deliver both cashflow and growth.”

IWG plans to elaborate on the progression of its capital-light model and associated financial ambitions at its Investor Day event in New York, where the management team is scheduled to discuss the strategy in more detail.

Market Expectations and 2026 Outlook

The company’s 2026 EBITDA range appears consistent with prevailing market assumptions. RBC has forecast adjusted EBITDA of $599 million for FY26, which falls squarely within IWG’s stated target range.