Bitcoin Reclaims $93,000 as Regulatory Signals and Fed Cut Bets Fuel Rally

Key Moments

Bitcoin Rebounds After Sharp Early-Week Selloff

Investing.com – Bitcoin climbed back above the $93,000 level on Wednesday, staging a significant recovery from Monday’s slump that saw prices briefly touch near $84,000. The move higher followed a period of intense volatility in which the token dropped below $85,000, representing roughly a 33% retreat from its record peak above $126,000 reached in early October.

By 02:19 ET (07:19 GMT), the world’s largest cryptocurrency was last changing hands 7.2% higher at $93,101.6, reflecting renewed buying interest after the recent correction.

Regulatory Signals and Vanguard Policy Shift Bolster Sentiment

A large part of the improved tone was attributed to developments on the U.S. regulatory and institutional fronts. Market participants responded to comments from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins, who reiterated that the regulator intends to introduce a new framework tailored to digital-asset businesses, including a proposed “innovation exemption.”

According to the reports, this exemption is expected to offer greater clarity and flexibility around how crypto assets are issued, held in custody, and traded, as the SEC seeks to update and adapt its rulebook.

At the institutional level, sentiment received an additional lift as Vanguard, identified as the world’s second-largest asset manager, reversed its earlier approach and disclosed that it will enable trading in cryptocurrency-focused exchange-traded funds and mutual funds on its brokerage platform starting this week.

This decision broadens access to regulated crypto-related products for a large pool of investors and is seen as further evidence of expanding acceptance of digital-asset vehicles within mainstream finance.

Macro Backdrop: Fed Cut Expectations and Volatility Risks

Investors were also digesting increased positioning for a potential Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week, a shift that appeared to support demand for Bitcoin as a dollar-denominated risk asset.

Despite the latest upswing, the pronounced price swings in recent sessions have kept many traders cautious, amid concerns that the current rebound could prove short lived.

Altcoins Join the Rally

The positive tone extended beyond Bitcoin, with broad-based buying lifting major alternative cryptocurrencies on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency Move Price / Performance Detail Bitcoin +7.2% $93,101.6 by 02:19 ET (07:19 GMT) Ethereum (world no.2) +10% $3,062.92 XRP (world no.3) +9.3% $2.20 Solana +12% Not specified Cardano +14% Not specified Polygon +7% Rebounded Dogecoin +11% Not specified $TRUMP +5.7% Not specified

World no.2 token Ethereum jumped 10% to $3,062.92, while world no.3 XRP advanced 9.3% to $2.20. Solana rose 12% and Cardano gained 14%, with Polygon recovering 7%.

In the meme-token segment, Dogecoin climbed 11%, and $TRUMP advanced 5.7%, adding to the risk-on tone visible across the digital-asset complex.