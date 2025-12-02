Plus500 COO Makes Seven-Figure Share Purchase as Institutions Build Stakes

Key Moments

Group COO Alon Cohen Naznin acquired 32,000 Plus500 (LON:PLUS) shares in a single £1,056,960 transaction.

PLUS shares have risen about 31 per cent since the beginning of 2025 and have doubled in value over the past five years.

Plus500 reported Q3 2025 revenue of $182.7 million and EBITDA of $82.7 million, with non-OTC activities contributing 15 per cent of revenue.

COO Commits Over £1 Million to Plus500 Stock

Alon Cohen Naznin, Group Chief Operations Officer of Plus500, has significantly increased his personal exposure to the company by purchasing more than £1 million worth of its shares on the London Stock Exchange. An RNS filing disclosed that the transaction took place yesterday (Monday).

The disclosure shows that Naznin bought 32,000 Plus500 shares at a price of £33.03 per share in a single trade, giving the purchase a total value of £1,056,960.

Executive Background and Share Price Context

Naznin has been with Plus500 for nearly ten years and has served as Group COO for more than five of those years. He previously held the position of CEO at the Plus500BG subsidiary, a role he left last year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His latest share acquisition took place during a period of notable strength in Plus500’s stock. The filing comes as the company’s shares have gained about 31 per cent since the beginning of 2025, and their value has doubled over the past five years.

Institutional Investors Increase Exposure

Plus500’s shareholder base has been expanding to include more institutional investors. FinanceMagnates.com earlier reported that Artemis Investment Management has accumulated a stake exceeding 5 per cent in the company. In addition, Capital Group has taken a 5.44 per cent position.

Regulatory filings indicate that BlackRock is currently the largest shareholder, with an interest of about 6 per cent in Plus500. JPMorgan holds a 5.1 per cent stake.

Shareholder Reported Stake BlackRock about 6 per cent JPMorgan 5.1 per cent Capital Group 5.44 per cent Artemis Investment Management more than 5 per cent

Business Profile and Strategic Shift

Plus500 operates in the leveraged retail trading industry, an area often viewed as high risk. Despite this, the company has sustained a robust balance sheet supported by a sizable cash position.

The broker is executing a strategy to broaden its business beyond its traditional over-the-counter focus. It is particularly emphasizing expansion into the US futures markets. In Q3 2025, Plus500 generated revenue of $182.7 million and posted EBITDA of $82.7 million.

Non-OTC operations accounted for about 15 per cent of total group revenue during the quarter, and these activities contributed 18 per cent of new customer additions.