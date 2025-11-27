Spot Silver pulls back from fresh two-week high

Spot Silver pulled back from a two-week high of $53.91/oz. on Thursday on likely profit taking.

Market participants weighed the possibility of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month amid contrasting signals from Fed officials.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday that the US job market was weak enough to warrant another 25 basis point rate cut in December.

And, New York Fed President John Williams said last week that a near-term rate cut remained possible, with labor market weakness posing a higher risk than elevated inflation.

In contrast, several regional Fed presidents have supported a pause in monetary easing until inflation moves toward the 2% target in a more convincing manner.

Markets are now pricing in about an 85% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in December, compared to a 39% chance a week earlier.

Delayed US macro data also added to expectations of a December cut.

US retail sales grew 0.2% month-over-month in September, falling short of market forecasts and following a 0.6% growth in August. This suggested a deceleration in consumer momentum.

Spot Silver was last down 0.26% on the day to trade at $53.21 per troy ounce.