GBP/CHF mostly stable as focus sets on BoE

GBP/CHF mostly stable as focus sets on BoE

Written by Miroslav Marinov
, | Updated: November 6, 2025

The GBP/CHF currency pair was mostly steady on Thursday ahead of the outcome of the Bank of England’s policy meeting.

The Bank of England is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate intact at 4% at its November 6th meeting.

In September, two BoE policy makers voted in favor of a 25 basis point rate cut, while seven voted for leaving rates on hold.

The central bank had cited progress in disinflation after past shocks, underpinned by restrictive policy.

Wage growth, while still elevated, has slowed and is expected to ease further.

BoE policy makers had also highlighted a gradual, data-driven approach with no pre-set trajectory for rate cuts.

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was reported at 2.9% in October, up from 2.8% in the prior two months. It has been the highest jobless rate since March.

The number of unemployed persons went up by 2,000 from a month ago to 135,200, data showed.

The GBP/CHF currency pair was last little changed on the day to trade at 1.0581.

