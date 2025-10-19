GBP/MYR settles below 1-month high, posts weekly gain

The GBP/MYR currency pair settled below recent high of 5.6942, its strongest level since September 19th, after the latest GDP growth data.

The British economy grew 0.1% month-over-month in August after a 0.1% contraction in the prior month and matching market expectations.

Growth was mostly supported by manufacturing (+0.7%), electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (+0.4%) and water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (+0.3%).

UK’s services sector registered no overall growth for a second straight month.

Meanwhile, the latest data out of Malaysia showed the economy had expanded 5.2% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a 4.4% growth in the previous quarter.

Growth was mostly driven by a faster expansion in manufacturing activity, 4% YoY compared to a 3.7% increase in Q2.

The exotic Forex pair gained 0.55% for the week.