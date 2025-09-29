Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Spot Silver extends gains to fresh 14-year peak

, | Updated: September 29, 2025

Spot Silver advanced to a new 14-year high of $47.18/oz. on Monday, underpinned by a weaker US Dollar and rising expectations the Federal Reserve will continue easing its monetary policy this year.

Annual core PCE inflation has remained steady at 2.9% in August, while annual PCE inflation has accelerated to 2.7% from 2.6% in July.

Markets are now pricing in about an 89% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut in October and a 66% chance of another 25 bps cut in December.

Also boosting Silver, the US Dollar Index was last down 0.21% to 97.974.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced Silver more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Additionally, robust industrial demand continued to support Silver prices amid supply constraints. Silver is facing its fifth successive year of a structural market deficit.

Last but not least, concerns of a possible US government shutdown fueled demand for precious metals.

Spot Silver was last up 1.81% on the day to trade at $46.89 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, Silver futures for December delivery were last up 0.89% to trade at $47.070 per troy ounce.

