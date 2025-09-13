Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » EUR/USD settles below 7-week high, posts weekly gain

EUR/USD settles below 7-week high, posts weekly gain

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: September 13, 2025

The EUR/USD currency pair settled below recent high of 1.1780, its strongest level since July 24th, in the wake of the European Central Bank’s policy decision and as concerns over a weakening US labor market outweighed inflation woes.

Annual headline consumer inflation in the US has picked up to 2.9% in August from 2.7% in July, in line with market consensus.

And, annual core CPI inflation has steadied at 3.1% in August.

Yet, initial jobless claims surged to 263,000 last week, indicating US labor market conditions softened markedly. The data followed last week’s employment report, which revealed a considerably slower than anticipated US job growth in August.

Markets are now pricing in about a 93% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut next week and a 7% chance of a super-sized 50 basis point cut.

In the meantime, the ECB left all three of its benchmark interest rates without change:

– the main refinancing operations rate – at 2.15%;
– the deposit facility rate – at 2.00%;
– the marginal lending rate – at 2.40%.

The policy decision reflected updated inflation and GDP forecasts.

Euro Area’s headline inflation is forecast at 2.1% in 2025 (compared to 2% in the prior projection), at 1.7% in 2026 (compared to 1.6% in the prior projection) and at 1.9% in 2027 (compared to 2% in the prior projection).

Core inflation is projected at 2.4% in 2025, 1.9% in 2026 and at 1.8% in 2027.

And, GDP growth is projected at 1.2% in 2025 (compared to 0.9% in the prior projection), 1% in 2026 (compared to 1.1% in the prior forecast) and at 1.3% in 2027.

During the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde said growth risks in the region were more balanced and the disinflationary process was over.

The major Forex pair gained 0.15% for the week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Forex Market: GBP/JPY daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/JPY daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/JPY within the range of 192.68-193.87. The pair closed at 193.63, surging 0.41% on a daily basis, while marking a third straight day of gains. The daily high has also been the highest level since June 26th, when the […]
  • Tesco Grocery Prices Increased by 22.6% Between August 2019 and August 2022Tesco Grocery Prices Increased by 22.6% Between August 2019 and August 2022 Accelerating inflation, reaching levels unseen in several decades, has been a global concern for months now. The latest data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics showed annual consumer price inflation in the country had surged to 10.1% […]
  • US dollar advanced against the yen after China’s GDP reportUS dollar advanced against the yen after China’s GDP report US dollar gained ground against the Japanese yen on Monday, following the release of Chinese GDP report, which said economy managed to grow in consonance with preliminary estimates during the second quarter of the year, chilling out fears over […]
  • Forex Market: USD/SEK daily outlookForex Market: USD/SEK daily outlook During Friday’s trading session USD/SEK traded within the range of 6.4697-6.5060 and closed at 6.5029.At 8:39 GMT today USD/SEK was losing 0.04% for the day to trade at 6.5005. The pair touched a daily low at 6.4922 at 6:50 […]
  • Yandex NV reveals plans for replacing Google’s services on two Android-based smartphonesYandex NV reveals plans for replacing Google’s services on two Android-based smartphones The largest search-engine company in Russia – Yandex NV – revealed that two smartphone manufacturers plan to sell Android-based phones with its services pre-installed. This is considered to be a great advantage for the company, which is trying […]
  • Lenovo share price down, pulls the plug on SuperFishLenovo share price down, pulls the plug on SuperFish Lenovo Group Ltd had sold laptops with pre-installed software exposing its devices to hacker attacks and unauthorized monitoring.In September the largest personal computer manufacturer started distributing its devices with a software […]