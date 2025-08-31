Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » EUR/SGD settles below 1-week high, posts weekly loss

EUR/SGD settles below 1-week high, posts weekly loss

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: August 31, 2025

The EUR/SGD currency pair settled below Friday’s high of 1.5022, its strongest level since August 22nd, as market players digested the latest inflation data prints out of Euro Area’s largest economies.

In France, annual consumer inflation eased to 0.9% in August, preliminary data showed, or the lowest rate since May. The figure defied expectations of holding steady at July’s 1%.

In Spain, annual CPI inflation remained stable at a five-month high of 2.7% in August.

In Italy, annual CPI inflation eased to 1.6% in August from 1.7% in July.

And, German annual CPI inflation picked up to 2.2% in August, or the highest rate since March, from 2% in July. The figure came above expectations of 2.1%.

Meanwhile, producer prices in Singapore have dropped 2.4% year-on-year in July, the latest data by Statistics Singapore showed. It has been a fourth straight month of decline in domestic supply prices.

Still, July’s drop was slower compared to that recorded in June (-3.7% YoY).

The exotic Forex pair lost 0.10% for the week.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • McLaren steps on China’s marketMcLaren steps on China’s market The sport and luxury car-producer McLaren Automotives wants to gain from the worlds second largest economy, as it targets the Chinese upper social class. The British car manufacturer opens its showroom doors in China on Monday as it races to […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: AUD/USD daily trading outlook Yesterdays trade saw AUD/USD within the range of 0.7078-0.7185. The pair closed at 0.7117, edging down 0.29% on a daily basis. It has been the 16th drop in the past 31 trading days and also the steepest one since February 5th, when the pair […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.0993-1.1142. The pair closed at 1.1018, plummeting 0.79% on a daily basis, while marking its third consecutive trading day of losses. The daily low has been the lowest level since August 11th, […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD hits a one-week high on investor optimism a messy Brexit could be avoidedForex Market: GBP/USD hits a one-week high on investor optimism a messy Brexit could be avoided GBP/USD hit a fresh one-week high during late European session on Monday, supported by investor optimism that the UK could strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU by next month, or at least avoid a messy departure from the political […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/CAD daily forecastForex Market: GBP/CAD daily forecast During Friday’s trading session GBP/CAD traded within the range of 1.8109-1.8220 and closed at 1.8172.At 7:47 GMT today GBP/CAD was gaining 0.08% for the day to trade at 1.8187. The pair touched a daily high at 1.8191 at 6:55 […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/USD trading outlook for July 18thForex Market: AUD/USD trading outlook for July 18th Friday’s trade (in GMT terms) saw AUD/USD within the range of 0.7555-0.7674. The pair closed at 0.7578, retreating 0.69% compared to Thursdays close. It has been the 9th drop in the past 22 trading days and also the steepest one since July […]