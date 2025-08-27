UP Fintech Reports Robust Q2 Results, Expands Trading Services in Singapore

Key Moments

UP Fintech’s revenue increased by 59% year-over-year to US$138.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025

The company’s total customer base with deposits grew to approximately 1.19 million after adding 40,000 new clients in the quarter

UP Fintech introduced CPF and SRS account trading in Singapore, enhancing retirement investment options for eligible users

Revenue and Profit Hit New Highs

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), a global online brokerage, announced its unaudited financial results for Q2 2025, delivering US$138.7 million in total revenue, a 59% jump compared to the same quarter last year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was US$41.4 million, a remarkable increase from US$2.6 million a year earlier. Non-GAAP net income stood at US$44.5 million.

According to UP Fintech’s founder and CEO, Wu Tianhua, “In Q2, we delivered strong growth in both revenue and profit. Non-GAAP net profit surged eightfold YoY, hitting a record high. Remarkably, in just the first half of 2025, our operating profit, net income, and non-GAAP net income have already surpassed full-year 2024 levels, underscoring our solid profitability and operating leverage.”

UP Fintech, $TIGR, Q2-25. Results: 📊 Adj. EPS: $0.24

💰 Revenue: $121.38M 🟢

📈 Net Income: $41.43M

🔎 Total revenue hit an all-time high with strong user growth, robust asset inflows, and a record $52.1B in total account balance. pic.twitter.com/yvXBDc5ZJ0 — EarningsTime (@Earnings_Time) August 27, 2025

Customer Base and Asset Growth

During the second quarter, the brokerage added close to 40,000 new deposit customers, bringing total clients with deposits to about 1.19 million—a 21% year-over-year increase. Net asset inflows during the period reached US$3 billion, driven mainly by retail participation. Total account balances climbed to US$52.1 billion, representing a 36% annual increase. The company highlighted robust client asset growth in markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore, where average net asset inflows from new customers stood around US$30,000.

Enhancements in Singapore and Corporate Services

UP Fintech introduced Central Provident Fund (CPF) and Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) account trading in Singapore, enabling eligible customers to invest their retirement savings in approved instruments with tax advantages.

Within its corporate services arm, the firm underwrote a total of seven Hong Kong IPOs and four U.S. IPOs over the quarter, serving as sole bookrunner for two U.S. listings. Its ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) business broadened its reach by adding 30 new clients, bringing the number of companies served to 663.

