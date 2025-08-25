Spot Silver holds near fresh 1-month high

Spot Silver held near a 1-month high of $39.06/oz. on Monday, supported by increased expectations of US monetary policy easing.

Silver rose to its highest level since July 25th last Friday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a rate cut next month.

At the annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Powell hinted at a possible rate cut in September, as risks to the job market were rising. Yet, a decision was not set in stone, the Fed Chair noted.

Markets are now pricing in about an 87% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in September.

The white metal also remains underpinned by robust industrial demand and persistent supply deficit.

Silver was last down 0.29% on the day to trade at $38.77 per troy ounce.