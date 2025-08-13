Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Spot Silver propels above $38 on Fed rate outlook

Spot Silver propels above $38 on Fed rate outlook

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: August 13, 2025

Spot Silver extended gains on Wednesday on the back of a softer US Dollar, as the latest US CPI inflation data added to expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.

Annual headline consumer inflation in the US remained stable at 2.7% in July, against expectations of an acceleration to 2.8%.

But, annual core CPI inflation picked up to 3.1% in July from 2.9% in June, exceeding market consensus.

Markets are now pricing in a 90% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in September, with one more cut expected by year-end.

The US Dollar Index was last down 0.34% to 97.721.

A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced Silver more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Meanwhile, market players awaited the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on August 15th.

Silver was last up 1.30% on the day to trade at $38.41 per troy ounce.



