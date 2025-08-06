Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Spot Gold holds near 2-week high above $3,375/oz.

Written by Miroslav Marinov
August 6, 2025

Spot Gold held not far from a nearly 2-week high of $3,390.60 on Wednesday, underpinned by expectations of a more dovish US monetary policy stance and as investors awaited US President Donald Trump’s appointments to the Federal Reserve.

Yesterday US President Trump said he would soon announce a short-term replacement for Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, who resigned last Friday. Trump is also to announce his pick for the next Fed Chairman.

Gold remained supported by rising expectations of a Fed rate cut next month.

US job growth slowed sharply in July, while the services sector nearly stagnated, as evidenced by a falling ISM Services PMI to a level of 50.1, which raised concerns over the US economic outlook.

Markets are now pricing in a 90% chance of a Fed rate cut in September.

The prospect of lower interest rates tends to support non-yielding Gold.

Spot Gold was last down 0.13% on the day to trade at $3,376.43 per troy ounce.

