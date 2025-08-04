Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » CAD/SEK rebounds after two days of losses

CAD/SEK rebounds after two days of losses

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: August 4, 2025

The CAD/SEK currency pair snapped a two-day streak of losses on Monday in the wake of the Bank of Canada’s policy decision and Sweden’s macro data.

The Bank of Canada kept its benchmark interest rate intact at 2.75% at its July 30th policy meeting, in line with market consensus.

This has been the third hold after 225 basis points of rate cuts in seven consecutive meetings.

Policy makers noted that the Canadian economy had so far remained resilient to tariffs already mandated, as employment keeps holding up and second-half growth forecasts remain optimistic under the current tariff scenario.

Yet, the economy is due to contract in Q2, as exporters received fewer orders after front-loading deliveries in Q1.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s manufacturing activity grew at the fastest rate since May 2022 in July.

Sweden’s Swedbank Manufacturing PMI rose to 54.2 in July from a revised down 51.8 in June.

The CAD/SEK currency pair was last up 0.33% on the day to trade at 7.0228.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News