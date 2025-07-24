Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Spot Gold pulls back from 5-week high on trade optimism

Written by Miroslav Marinov
, | Updated: July 24, 2025

Spot Gold pulled back from a 5-week peak of $3,439.03 on Thursday, as trade optimism dented demand for safe-haven metals.

Support from a softer dollar has been offset.

US President Trump announced this week a “massive” trade agreement with Japan, under which the US will impose a 15% reciprocal tariff and Japan will open its market to more US-originated goods.

At the same time, the EU and the US are moving closer to a deal that would impose 15% tariffs on European imports and waive levies on some items.

Also, US and Chinese officials will hold a meeting in Stockholm next week to discuss an extension to the August 1st deadline for securing a trade deal.

“Yesterday, gold prices were seen building up for the next bullish run until the news came out on trade front, triggering some profit-taking,” Brian Lan, managing director at GoldSilver Central, Singapore, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“We’ve seen the dollar has also weakened quite a bit, and of course, this also supports gold. So, I think this is a small retracement at this moment. We are, in fact, still quite bullish on gold.”

The US Dollar Index hovered above a more than two-week low and was last up 0.03% to 97.237. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced Gold more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Spot Gold was last down 0.62% on the day to trade at $3,366.55 per troy ounce.

