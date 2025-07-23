Spot Silver holds near highs last seen in Sep 2011

Spot Silver traded in proximity to a fresh 14-year high of $39.44 on Wednesday, underpinned by a softer US Dollar and lower Treasury yields.

The US Dollar Index hovered above a two-week low and was last up 0.03% to 97.425. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced Silver more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

And, 10-year US Treasury yield dropped to its lowest level since July 9th.

Market players also continued to keep a close eye on trade developments.

US President Trump announced a “massive” trade agreement with Japan, under which the US will impose a 15% reciprocal tariff and Japan will open its market to more US-originated goods.

At the same time, US and Chinese officials will hold a meeting in Stockholm next week to discuss an extension to the August 1st deadline for securing a trade deal.