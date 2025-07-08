Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

Spot Gold confined in range as US unveils higher tariffs

Spot Gold confined in range as US unveils higher tariffs

Written by Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov
Miroslav Marinov, a financial news editor at TradingPedia, is engaged with observing and reporting on the tendencies in the Foreign Exchange Market, as currently his focus is set on the major currencies of eight developed nations worldwide.
, | Updated: July 8, 2025

Spot Gold remained stuck within a tight daily range on Tuesday, as the Trump administration unveiled sharply higher tariffs on imports from Japan, South Korea and other countries.

Yesterday US President Donald Trump began notifying trade partners, including Japan and South Korea, that considerably higher US tariffs would come into effect on August 1st in a new phase of the trade war he initiated earlier this year.

Trump noted that the US was open to extensions in case countries made proposals.

Trump’s reciprocal tariffs were set at 10% until July 9th so that negotiations could be conducted. So far, the US has reached agreements with Britain and Vietnam.

The US will not immediately impose a new 10% tariff on members of the BRICS bloc, but it will do so if those nations take so-called “anti-American” policy actions, Reuters reported.

Spot Gold was last down 0.09% on the day to trade at $3,333.51 per troy ounce.

