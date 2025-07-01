Spot Gold extends pullback from 6-week low

Spot Gold extended a pullback from a 6-week low of $3,244.41 on Tuesday on the back of a softer US Dollar amid heightened uncertainty regarding the Trump administration’s tariff policies just ahead of the July 9th deadline.

The US Dollar Index was hovering above an over three-year low of 96.614.

A softer dollar makes dollar-priced Gold more appealing to international investors holding other currencies.

Yesterday US President Donald Trump expressed frustration with US-Japan negotiations on trade. In the meantime, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that countries could receive notifications of significantly higher tariff rates.

Tariffs ranging from 10% to 50%, which were announced on April 2nd, will take effect on July 9th after a 90-day pause, unless bilateral trade agreements are reached.

Trump also continued mounting pressure on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, as he sent Fed Chair Jerome Powell a list of global central bank policy rates with handwritten comments stating US rates should be between Japan’s 0.5% and Denmark’s 1.75%.

The upcoming US employment data could indicate labor market weakness and add to expectations of a July rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Spot Gold was last up 0.91% on the day to trade at $3,333.33 per troy ounce.