Spot Gold hovers above a 1-week trough of $3,293/oz.

Spot Gold hovered just above a 1-week low of $3,293.50 per troy ounce on Monday ahead of another round of US-China trade negotiations.

After a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, top negotiators from the US and China are expected to meet in London later on Monday. Investors are hoping that the two nations could achieve progress on a range of disputes that have roiled global markets.

Gold retreated more than 1% on Friday, as a stronger-than-anticipated US employment report prompted traders to scale back expectations for aggressive monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

Yet, geopolitical tensions continued to keep the yellow metal supported.

Russia launched a missile-and-drone strike on Ukraine at the end of last week, leading to the deaths of three people in Kyiv and igniting fires across the city.

Spot Gold was last up 0.51% on the day to trade at $3,326.71 per troy ounce.