Nikkei 225 Climbs 0.5% as US and China Gear Up to Restart Trade Talks

Written by Brian McColl
, | Updated: June 6, 2025

Key Moments:

  • The Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% on Friday, finishing at 37,741.39.
  • Japan’s average household spending dipped 0.1% in real terms in April, missing growth forecasts.
  • Signs of progress in the trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing propelled markets.

Trade Optimism Counterbalances Japan’s Economic Woes

A 0.5% climb saw the Nikkei 225 gain 187.12 basis points and close at 37,741.39 on Friday. Investor enthusiasm has been attributed to news of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreeing to resume trade negotiations.

When examining individual components, Mercari Inc. stood at the top of the index by rising 4.38%. Other companies that saw their shares advance by over 4% during Friday’s trading session include Kajima Corp, Oriental Land, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Nikkei 225 up 0.5%, TradingView

Renewed hopes for a potential resolution to the US-China conflict offset disappointing economic data in Japan. Official data released Friday revealed that Japanese household spending in April saw a slight real-term decrease of 0.1%, coming in below the expected 1.4% growth. Meanwhile, real average household income remained flat. In nominal terms, household expenditures rose by 4%, while average household income went up by 4.1%.

Categories such as housing, recreation, and education saw increased consumption. However, spending across sectors like clothing, medical costs, and miscellaneous goods dropped.

Further US-China Tariff Discussions Ahead

Trump and Xi held the first call since April’s liberation day on June 5th, this phone call was followed by commentary from Trump, who said the following:

“I think we’re in very good shape with China and the trade deal.”

He also went on to emphasize that discussions on rare earth materials and other critical areas were progressing. Further talks are set to be held in the near future and, as claimed by Trump, will be led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the US side.

