Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » Gold Trades Near $3,360 Amid Strong US Labor Data and Escalating Trade Frictions

Gold Trades Near $3,360 Amid Strong US Labor Data and Escalating Trade Frictions

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: June 4, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to around $3,360 during Wednesday’s trading session.
  • US job openings increased in April while layoffs reached a nine-month high.
  • This week’s US non-farm payrolls report is poised to shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s potential direction for interest rate adjustments.

Markets Balanced Between Economic Indicators and Geopolitical Risks

Gold prices managed to climb on Wednesday, with XAU/USD rising 0.2% to $359.925. Gains were tempered as stronger-than-expected labor market data from the United States lowered investor appetite for safe-haven assets, which had been bolstered by renewed trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

XAU/USD up 0.2, TradingView

Labor Market Sends Mixed Signals

Economic data released Tuesday showed a rise in US job openings for April. Layoffs, meanwhile, surged to their highest level in nine months. These mixed signals suggest a potentially cooling labor market, which could influence upcoming policy decisions by the Federal Reserve.

Investors are now looking ahead to the US non-farm payrolls report due Friday. The data is set to offer further insight into whether the Fed may lean toward adjusting interest rates and in what direction. For now, officials appear to be sticking to a measured approach amid uncertainties surrounding tariff disputes between the US and its trade partners. According to Commerzbank’s Carsten Fritsch, unexpectedly strong figures would probably lead to a decrease in the likelihood of interest rate cuts. This, he argued, would exert downward pressure on gold prices.

Trade Tensions Fuel Uncertainty

On Wednesday, former US President Donald Trump remarked on Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing him as “extremely hard to make a deal with.” The comment came after Trump’s recent accusations of China of failing to honor its commitments to reduce tariffs and restrictions.

Meanwhile, the White House enacted a 25% tariff hike on imports of steel and aluminum on June 4th. The move coincided with a deadline for trading partners to submit their top offers to avoid the broader “Liberation Day” tariffs.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Mercedes-Benz beats BMW on the luxury car market in U.S.Mercedes-Benz beats BMW on the luxury car market in U.S. Daimler AGs Mercedes-Benz has long been second on the luxury car market in the United States, while BMW has occupied the first place among the most successful companies in the business over the last couple of years. However, this year […]
  • Zara owner Inditex beats Q1 profit forecastsZara owner Inditex beats Q1 profit forecasts Spains Industria de Diseño Textil SA, the worlds largest clothing retailer, reported on Wednesday better-than-expected first-quarter profit amid sales growth in all geographies, boosted by a weaker euro and a continued global expansion of […]
  • USD/CAD touches fresh 4-year highs on speculation BoC may cut interest ratesUSD/CAD touches fresh 4-year highs on speculation BoC may cut interest rates The loonie, as the Canadian dollar is known, declined against its US counterpart to the lowest level since September 2009 amid speculation BoC may have to cut interest rates, following last weeks downbeat data.Having hit a session high at […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session GBP/USD traded within the range of 1.6790-1.6959 and closed at 1.6955.At 7:54 GMT today GBP/USD was gaining 0.36% for the day to trade at 1.6990. The pair touched a daily high at 1.6991 at 7:46 GMT, the […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/CAD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/CAD daily trading forecast Friday’s trade saw EUR/CAD within the range of 1.4164-1.4321. The pair closed at 1.4174, losing 0.61% on a daily basis and extending losses from Thursday.At 8:22 GMT today EUR/CAD was up 0.12% for the day to trade at 1.4200. The pair […]
  • General Mills Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Sales: $4.8B, Down 5%, Yearly Forecast AdjustedGeneral Mills Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Sales: $4.8B, Down 5%, Yearly Forecast Adjusted Key momentsGeneral Mills reports a 5% year-over-year revenue decrease for Q3, falling below analyst expectations. Adjusted EPS drops by 15%, despite surpassing projections, reflecting broader financial pressures. The company revises […]