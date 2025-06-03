Key Moments:

Pony AI’s share price dropped by over 18% on Tuesday.

Today’s price movements extended declines suffered during the previous session as rising fears around US-China trade relations continued to weigh on markets.

Investors overlooked Pony AI’s recent robotaxi collaboration with Shenzhen Xihu.

Market Reaction to Geopolitical Tensions

Pony Ai’s stock started off the week with notable losses of 9.5% to $17.45. The downward trend persisted, as the share price plummeted a further 18.42% to $14.24 as investors were still assessing the potential issues tied to escalating trade friction between Washington and Beijing. The drop followed a wave of selling attributed to renewed concerns over the stability of Chinese companies listed on US exchanges.

Pony AI remains a notable player in the autonomous vehicle space, being the first company approved to operate paid, fully driverless robotaxis in Shenzhen’s city centers. Pony AI is also among the various robotaxi-focused firms that are setting their sights on the Middle East. Notably, both Saudi Arabia and cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi have outlined ambitious plans to integrate autonomous vehicles, aiming for these to comprise a significant portion of public transportation by 2030. However, these developments did not result in Pony AI’s share performance improving on Tuesday.

Worries Over Delisting Weigh on Sentiment

Market participants appeared increasingly cautious amid speculation that Chinese firms could face potential delisting from US markets. This sentiment dampened enthusiasm even as Pony AI highlighted a major operational milestone involving the expansion of its autonomous driving fleet in China. Its partnership with Shenzhen Xihu, aimed at deploying more than 1,000 seventh-generation robotaxis in Shenzhen over the coming years, outlines clear operational roles. Namely, Xihu will handle fleet management, asset operations, and service assurance, while Pony AI will focus on advancing its artificial intelligence technology and scaling its robotaxi dispatch services.