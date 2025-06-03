Key Moments:

STOXX 600 Falls as Sentiment Sours

European equities moved lower on Tuesday amid weakness in bank and mining stocks. The STOXX 600 index, which had opened higher, fell 0.34% to 546.05 during early trading hours, continuing its retreat from the previous session. Financials marked a notable decline, with banking stocks sliding nearly 1.5%, while miners sank by over 2%.

When examining the performances of individual components, Acciona rose 4.06% and enjoyed the highest gains, while Centrica ORD was a close second with gains of 3.52%. Meanwhile, Kongsberg Gruppen suffered the worst losses during the session, with its shares dropping by about 80%. Mycronic’s stock also shed much of its value amid a decline of 50.49% to 190.12 SEK.

A factor that contributed to negative investor sentiment was The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) decision to adjust its global growth forecast downward. The agency emphasized that the ongoing trade conflicts were exerting even more strain on the US economy than previously anticipated.

AJ Bell’s head of financial analysis, Danni Hewson, expressed that the OECD’s projections would likely generate considerable apprehension. She explained that despite beliefs that inflation was waning, the major concern had shifted to future developments surrounding price increases.

Trade Tensions and Political Developments Fuel Market Uncertainty

Investors remained unsettled regarding US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff stance. Recent legal challenges saw the White House’s trade policies be deemed illegal and subsequently halted, but an appeals court later ruled for the tariffs to be reinstated temporarily.

Meanwhile, US officials pressed countries to submit their most favorable trade proposals this week, with the deadline being specified to be June 4th. Expectations surrounding a potential phone call between Trump and China’s president later this week added to market volatility, although they failed to calm investor nerves.

Another source of instability emerged from the Netherlands, where far-right leader Geert Wilders announced the departure of his PVV party from the governing coalition. This move is expected to raise the likelihood of early elections. Dutch stocks moved in tandem with broader losses, slipping by around 0.8%.