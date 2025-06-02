Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

United Airlines Stock Slips 1.45% to $78.29 Following JetBlue CEO’s Dismissal of Merger Rumors

, | Updated: June 2, 2025

Key Moments:

  • United Airlines and JetBlue have forged a loyalty program alliance.
  • JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty said the collaboration is not a step toward a merger.
  • United Airlines’ pre-market stock price dropped by 1.45% to $78.29 on Monday. JetBlue shares also declined in value.

JetBlue and United Enter Loyalty Deal, Merger Not on the Horizon

JetBlue Airways and United Airlines have unveiled a partnership, referred to as the Blue Sky initiative, that connects their frequent flyer networks and expands booking capabilities across both airlines’ platforms. The arrangement allows customers to both earn and redeem loyalty points with either airline, irrespective of where the booking was made.

Despite the deepening commercial relationship, JetBlue’s CEO Joanna Geraghty denied the possibility of a future merger between the two carriers. According to Geraghty, the companies have dedicated considerable time to engaging with the Department of Justice over the past five years. “We’re playing it safe,” she added.

The announcement was followed by a drip in the stock prices of both airline giants during Monday’s pre-market trading session. United Airlines shares fell 1.45% and hit $78.28. JetBlue’s stock also fell, with a dip of 0.6% seeing the price almost hit $5.

United Airlines shares down over 1%, TradingView

Partnership Highlights

Under the Blue Sky program, United MileagePlus members can expect priority check-in, baggage, and security, alongside at least one complimentary checked bag. In return, JetBlue TrueBlue members will gain similar advantages on United flights. Additionally, the two airlines are streamlining airport operations.

United will gain access to JetBlue gates at New York’s JFK, marking its return after ten years, while JetBlue will take over some of United’s gate positions at Newark Liberty. The agreement also unlocks new redemption opportunities for United’s frequent flyers, enabling them to use miles for destinations like Martha’s Vineyard, Cartagena, and Ponce, among other places previously outside the airline’s network.

