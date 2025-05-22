Key Moments:

Analog Devices reported a fiscal Q2 profit of $569.8 million, $267.6 higher than last year’s figure.

Revenue hit $2.64 billion, a 22% increase that beat analyst expectations of $2.51 billion.

The company’s shares jumped 3.2% during pre-market trading on Thursday.

Strong Quarter Amid Semiconductor Rebound

Chip manufacturing giant Analog Devices delivered a robust financial performance for the fiscal second quarter of 2025, reflecting a broader industry recovery in the semiconductor sector. The company posted a net income of $1.14 per share, which amounted to a total profit of $569.8 million. This marked a solid increase from last year’s earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 and an overall $302.2 million profit.

Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.85 per share, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.70 seen in a poll conducted by FactSet. Moreover, quarterly revenue figures also rose 22% year-over-year, reaching $2.64 billion, far higher than the forecasted $2.51 billion. Growth was broad-based across key segments:

End Market Year-over-Year Revenue Growth Industrial +17% Automotive +24% Consumer +30% Communications +32%

Richard Puccio, Analog Devices’ Chief Financial Officer, noted the chip maker’s backlog grew substantially since the quarter witnessed bookings increase across all markets and geographic regions.

Looking ahead, Analog Devices issued its guidance for the fiscal third quarter, which began on May 4th. Current estimates by the company point to revenue ranging between $2.65 billion and $2.85 billion, with both figures being higher than analyst’s $2.61 billion forecast. In addition, earnings per share are projected to stand at $1.13 to $1.33. Adjusted EPS, on the other hand, should reach $1.82 to $2.02.

Both the Q2 results and the company’s estimated performance in Q3 were received positively by investors. The share price rose 3.2% near $130 during pre-market hours and even managed to breach this threshold earlier in the session.