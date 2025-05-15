Key Moments:

France’s EU-harmonized inflation remained at 0.9% year-on-year.

The figure matched March’s growth, but exceeded forecasts.

French stock indices extended yesterday’s declines, with the CAC 40 falling 0.4%.

Inflation Data Beats Forecasts

Consumer prices in France were unchanged in April, as the year-on-year harmonized inflation rate came in at 0.9%. This reading, disclosed by the national statistics agency INSEE on Thursday, was marginally higher than both the preliminary estimate and the 0.8% prediction of analysts who had taken part in a poll conducted by Reuters. The increase observed in April mirrored the YoY inflation rate reported in March, indicating a steady inflationary environment when adjusted to align with eurozone comparability standards.

Paris Markets Suffer Declines

On Wednesday, the CAC 40 index fell 0.47% at the close as losses in key sectors dragged stocks lower. Thursday saw the index fall further, dropping 0.4% to hit 7,805.67.

TotalEnergies dropped by 1.60%, sinking to the bottom of the CAC 40% as traders assessed the company’s recent decision to agree to an acquisition deal proposed by HitecVision regarding Polska Grupa Biogazowa. Other stocks that tumbled by over 1% include Bouygues, LVMH, Kering, and Saint-Gobain. Luxury fashion giant Hermes’ stock also declined, dropping by 0.74%.

Despite the overall downturn, some stocks managed to post gains. Danone was at the top, as it managed to edge over 0.7% higher after yesterday’s announcement of the company’s plans for a partial acquisition of Kate Farms. Meanwhile, the share prices of Engie, Essilorluxottica, and Veolia Environ all jumped by around 0.6%.