Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Coinbase Projects Up to $400 Million Loss After Cybersecurity Breach, Stock Tumbles Over 2%

Coinbase Projects Up to $400 Million Loss After Cybersecurity Breach, Stock Tumbles Over 2%

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated: May 15, 2025

Key Moments:

  • Coinbase is set to suffer $180 million to $400 million in losses due to a recent cyberattack that affected names, addresses, and emails of customers.
  • Pre-market share figures declined by 2.15%.
  • Coinbase refused a $20 million ransom demand and has offered a $20 million reward for information on the perpetrators.

Security Incident Sends Coinbase Stock Reeling

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has disclosed that it expects to suffer a loss from $180 million to $400 million in the wake of a cyberattack that compromised the account data of less than of its user base. The announcement drove the crypto platform’s shares down 2.15% during pre-market trading on Thursday. The stock hit $257.75, a notable decline from Wednesday’s $263.41.

Coinbase drops over 2%, TradingView

Coinbase’s disclosure about the incident follows a recent announcement about the company’s upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500 index. It also underscores persistent security risks across the broader crypto industry, as this year also saw crypto exchange Bybit lose approximately $1.5 billion in digital tokens due to a hack.

Details Emerge on Method and Scope of the Attack

According to the company, an unidentified threat actor told Coinbase via email that they were in possession of sensitive information relating to the accounts of some clients and internal Coinbase documents. The attacker managed to extract some personal data, but Coinbase has confirmed that no login credentials or passwords were compromised during the breach.

In response to the attack, Coinbase announced it will compensate users who transfer funds to the malicious party due to deception. The breach occurred through insiders, the perpetrators paid several non-US contractors and support personnel to obtain data from the company’s internal systems. Those employees have been fired.

The attacker demanded a $20 million ransom, which Coinbase declined to pay. Instead, the company has offered a $20 million bounty in exchange for actionable intelligence leading to the attackers.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Ford shares close little changed on Monday, auto maker to reduce global salaried workforce by 10%Ford shares close little changed on Monday, auto maker to reduce global salaried workforce by 10% According to a report by Reuters, citing an email to Ford Motor Co employees, the auto maker intends to reduce its global salaried workforce by about 10% in relation with a broader restructuring aimed to save $600 million per year. Almost […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/GBP daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/GBP within the range of 0.7799-0.7891. The pair closed at 0.7882, gaining 0.59% on a daily basis.At 8:35 GMT today EUR/GBP was up 0.18% for the day to trade at 0.7899. The pair broke the first key weekly […]
  • EUR/CAD confined in tight daily range ahead of ECB meetingEUR/CAD confined in tight daily range ahead of ECB meeting The EUR/CAD currency pair traded within a tight daily range on Thursday, as investors braced for the outcome of the ECB’s policy meeting later in the day.The European Central Bank is largely expected to lower its main refinancing […]
  • GBP/CHF up from 1-week low, eyes on BoE, SNB decisionsGBP/CHF up from 1-week low, eyes on BoE, SNB decisions The GBP/CHF currency pair gained on Wednesday, while pulling back from a one-week trough, as investors braced for the outcome of the Bank of England’s and the Swiss National Bank's policy meetings this week.The Bank of England is expected […]
  • Rocket Internet AG aims to raise €750 million in IPORocket Internet AG aims to raise €750 million in IPO Germany-based Rocket Internet AG, an enterprise which invests, manages and expands internet-related businesses, revealed in an official statement that it plans to raise €750 million ($970 million) in its Initial Public Offering, planned for […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.6614-1.6567. The pair closed at 1.6588, adding 0.08% on a daily basis.At 8:19 GMT today GBP/USD was up 0.09% for the day to trade at 1.6602. The pair held in a daily range between 1.6580 […]