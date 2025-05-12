Key Moments:

Nokia Corporation delivered Banshee tactical private wireless units to the US Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA).

In early 2025, MCTSSA acquired multiple Banshee units and received hands-on deployment training.

The tech giant’s stock rose by 3.8% to 4.647 on Monday.

Banshee Enhances Tactical Connectivity for the US Marine Corps

Nokia’s stock price jumped on Monday following the company’s announcement of the successful delivery of its Banshee tactical private wireless systems to the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA). This initiative marks a milestone in the longstanding partnership between Nokia and the US Marine Corps.

The Banshee solution is designed to deliver scalable, high-speed, and secure connectivity to support modern tactical needs, aligning with the Marine Corps’ push toward communication modernization and operational resilience. The news of its success bolstered investor confidence, resulting in a 3.8% climb that saw Nokia’s shares hit €4.647.

Rigorous field trials in 2023 with the Marine Corps and at Project Convergence validated Nokia’s Banshee system’s potential, even in challenging connectivity conditions. With testing being a success, the MCTSSA acquired Banshee units in early 2025, with Nokia providing user training for effective integration into military exercises.

Nokia Federal Solutions’ CRO, Scott Ferguson, said Banshee is a game-changer for the Marine Corps, providing powerful, scalable private wireless capability for today’s warfare, and that they were honored to aid MCTSSA in modernizing battlefield connectivity. MCTSSA Cyber Network Operation Officer Capt. Eric Perez emphasized that high bandwidth and low latency are critical for real-time sensor-to-shooter data flow. They, he argued, ensure precise strikes and battlefield advantage, as even minor delays can endanger missions, making strong connectivity vital for modern warfare effectiveness and flexibility.